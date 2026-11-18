Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola speaks at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Democrats score additional midterm pickup in Alaska, giving them 56-44 majority in the Senate.

By World Israel News Staff

Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, giving Democrats a 56-44 majority in the US Senate following the party’s sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday, November 17, two weeks after Election Day, making Alaska the last Senate contest to be decided. Peltola’s victory marks the ninth Republican-held Senate seat captured by Democrats this election cycle.

With approximately 99% of ballots counted, Peltola received 50.1% of the first-choice vote, compared with 45.8% for Sullivan. Her outright majority eliminated the need for additional rounds under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system.

“Thank you, Alaska. Let’s get to work,” Peltola wrote on social media following the announcement.

In a separate statement, Peltola said voters had demonstrated that “the status quo in DC is not working for Alaska.”

The result represents a significant political shift in a traditionally Republican state that President Donald Trump carried by 13 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Peltola, 53, becomes the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Alaska since Mark Begich in 2008, as well as the first Alaska Native elected to the chamber.

The former congresswoman previously made history in 2022 when she became the first Alaska Native elected to the US House of Representatives. She subsequently lost her seat to Republican Nick Begich in 2024 before mounting her successful Senate campaign.

Her victory also comes amid a controversy surrounding the candidacy of another man named Dan Sullivan, who appeared on the ballot alongside the Republican incumbent.

Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired schoolteacher running as an independent, received approximately 1.7% of the vote. Another Republican candidate, Gerald Heikes, received approximately 2.1%.

Republicans alleged that individuals associated with Peltola’s campaign helped recruit Sullivan Jr. in an effort to confuse voters and draw support away from the incumbent senator.

The New York Times reported shortly before the election that members of Peltola’s campaign had participated in the recruitment effort. Peltola denied knowledge of or involvement in the alleged scheme.

Trump repeatedly raised the allegations and called for Peltola to be prosecuted.

“They put in a fake candidate. They put in two fake candidates, not one,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on Monday.

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent certification of the election if Sullivan lost, pending an investigation into possible voter confusion. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, but the department appealed.

Federal prosecutors have also opened a criminal investigation into the alleged recruitment effort, while Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a separate state investigation. No findings of criminal wrongdoing have been established.

Sullivan’s campaign has not conceded the election. His spokesperson, Nate Adams, previously said the campaign would allow the process to “run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified.”

Official certification of the Alaska election results is scheduled for November 25.

Throughout the campaign, Peltola emphasized rising living costs, particularly the high prices of fuel, groceries and housing in Alaska’s remote communities. She also sought to portray herself as an independent-minded Democrat willing to challenge her own party.

Her victory comes alongside another Democratic success in Alaska, where Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won the governor’s race, becoming the state’s first Democratic governor elected since 1998.

Nationally, Democrats have captured nine Republican-held Senate seats, including victories in traditionally conservative states such as Texas, South Carolina, Kansas and Mississippi.

The party’s resulting 56-seat majority will be its largest since 2009, giving Democrats control of both chambers of Congress when the new lawmakers take office in January.