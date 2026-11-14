Bennett’s silence raises doubts over coalition deal with ultra-Orthodox parties

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a conference with Jerusalem residents ahead of the 2026 general elections, in Jerusalem, November 19, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Eisenkot and Liberman disagree over securing Shas support, while Bennett avoids taking a position on conscription compromises.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Questions over Naftali Bennett’s willingness to support a coalition agreement with Israel’s ultra-Orthodox parties are creating uncertainty within the Change Bloc, as negotiations to form a government expose disagreements over military conscription.

Bennett has avoided publicly addressing the proposed coalition arrangements, despite repeatedly emphasizing his commitment to Israelis who serve in the military.

His silence has prompted speculation among prospective coalition partners about whether he would accept the concessions needed to secure ultra-Orthodox support.

Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Liberman both favor including the ultra-Orthodox parties in the government but disagree over how to proceed.

Eisenkot advocates a phased approach, arguing that waiting for Shas leader Aryeh Deri could delay the formation of a coalition.

Liberman believes agreements with both ultra-Orthodox parties should be secured immediately rather than depending on Shas joining later.

Other bloc leaders have expressed confidence in Eisenkot but have largely remained outside the negotiations.

A Change Bloc source questioned Bennett’s reluctance to address the issue while Eisenkot and Liberman face criticism for their willingness to negotiate with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

“It’s unclear where he stands,” the source said.

Bennett has continued advocating greater equality in military service.

In a Facebook post, he pledged to prioritize transferring government funding away from draft evaders and toward those serving in the military.

Some bloc figures suspect Bennett may be reluctant to commit to the current coalition framework because another election could potentially improve his political position.

The assessment reflects private speculation rather than any publicly stated intention by Bennett.

His limited media appearances have added to the uncertainty. At the opening of the Knesset session, Bennett’s faction issued a brief statement instead of holding a meeting open to journalists.

Meanwhile, members of his electoral list have indicated a willingness to support conscription legislation negotiated with the ultra-Orthodox parties.

The unresolved question is whether Bennett will endorse an agreement involving compromises on military service, a central issue in his election campaign, or oppose the terms required to establish the proposed government.