Trump admits Iran war hurt Republicans in midterm defeat — but insists he would do it again

President Donald Trump acknowledged that the ongoing war with Iran contributed to Republicans’ sweeping midterm losses, as Democrats flipped several longtime GOP strongholds, including Texas, and gained control of the Senate.

“Iran was a piece of it,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal, admitting the conflict had played a role in the electoral backlash. Nevertheless, he firmly defended his decision to go to war: “I did the right thing. I would have done it again.”

Trump also blamed Republican candidates for failing to capitalize on his political support. “I was a little bit surprised,” he told Fox News, arguing that some candidates were simply “not acceptable to the voters.” He praised Democrats for their campaign efforts but rejected the idea that the results represented a personal defeat: “I wasn’t on the ballot.”

The Democratic takeover of the Senate threatens to complicate Trump’s agenda during his remaining two years in office. While expressing willingness to cooperate with the opposition, Trump warned that he would veto legislation he considered unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf seized on the results, declaring that Americans had said “NO TO WAR” and warning Washington against continuing its military campaign