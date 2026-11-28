Board of Peace threatens to withdraw from Gaza unless Netanyahu follows roadmap

Israel insists on Hamas’ full disarmament before withdrawing its troops from the enclave.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received a letter from Gaza Board of Peace (BoP) head Nickolay Mladenov warning that the panel could abandon its responsibilities in Gaza if the Israeli government fails to fulfill its obligations under existing agreements.

Mladenov indicated that the board would notify the United Nations that responsibility for Gaza’s two million residents should fall to either Israel or the Palestinian Authority. Under that arrangement, one of the two would assume all legal, administrative and financial obligations toward the population.

The dispute centers on provisions of President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan and the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, both previously approved by Netanyahu. Mladenov said the board was seeking implementation of those provisions rather than further Israeli concessions.

Although a Palestinian technocratic government has been formed to replace Hamas, its governing body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, has yet to receive permission to enter the territory.

Similar obstacles face the proposed security apparatus. Applications have been collected for thousands of Palestinian recruits, but police training scheduled to take place in Egypt has not begun. Hundreds of Moroccan troops have undergone training for the International Stabilization Force, which has yet to establish a presence in Gaza.

According to the board, the Israeli government has not granted the necessary authorization for these institutions to carry out their duties. Humanitarian aid benchmarks are also among the commitments Mladenov wants Israel to fulfill.

Netanyahu has insisted that Hamas surrender all its weapons before Israeli troops withdraw from the enclave. On July 30, Hamas accepted the board’s disarmament roadmap after initially opposing the proposed process.

Washington has reportedly grown frustrated over the slow implementation of Trump’s plan. US envoy Jared Kushner urged Netanyahu last week to advance the agreement, but the prime minister has continued to insist on Israel’s conditions regarding Hamas’ disarmament and the redeployment of Israeli forces.