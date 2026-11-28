Rabid anti-Israel protesters swarmed Manhattan’s Disney store, spilling fake blood and accusing the company of committing genocide by supposedly supporting Israel.

🚨 UPDATE: In a DISGUSTING moment, leftist pro-Palestine agitators are TERRORIZING CHILDREN and yelling at them for supporting "genoc*de" by shopping at the Disney store with their parents on Black Friday

"Blood on your hands b*tch!"

All while spilling FAKE BL00D on the sidewalk 😡

Can we deport these freaking degenerates?

Move to Gaza if you love it so much! https://t.co/FV8HB4Hjcf

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 28, 2026