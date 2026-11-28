Multiple European countries, the United States, and Canada have criticized Albanese’s antisemitic comments.

By Mike Wagenheim, JNS

The Costa Rican government denied entry to Francesa Albanese, a United Nations special rapporteur with a long history of anti-Israel bias.

Omer Badilla, Costa Rican immigration chief, said that Albanese was barred on Thursday as “the subject of an international alert over links with terrorist activities” and who represents a threat to national security.

The nature of the alert wasn’t clear. A spokesman for the Israeli mission to the United Nations told JNS that it had no concrete information about it.

Albanese was in San José to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica, a public institution.

She posted a picture of a set of chairs and her luggage in what appeared to be the airport. “This is where I will spend my first night in Costa Rica,” she wrote.

In a separate social media post, Albanese wrote that “you know the face of the empire the day you get on its nerves or cross its boundaries.”

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, applauded Costa Rica’s decision.

“Those who exploit their U.N. mandate to spread vile propaganda, legitimize terrorist organizations, desecrate the memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and relentlessly vilify the U.S. and Israel should face consequences,” he stated.

Multiple European countries, the United States, and Canada have criticized Albanese’s antisemitic comments.

Last year, the Trump administration sanctioned her for intimidating and harassing U.S. businesses and organizations linked to Israel.

Albanese has faced many calls for her removal as a U.N. adviser. Two American Christian charities are suing her for defamation.

“Costa Rica has done what the United Nations has refused to do: treat Francesca Albanese as what she is,” stated Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch.

Neuer said that he gave Costa Rican authorities evidence of Albanese’s justifications of terrorism and backing of terror groups.

“She is not a human rights defender,” Neuer stated. “She is a justifier of terrorism, who acts as the de facto spokesperson for Hamas, whitewashes the ayatollahs, and is quoted with pride by Hezbollah.”