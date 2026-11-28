Although Jewish Canadians account for approximately 1 percent of Canada’s population, they were the targets of 71 percent of reported religiously motivated hate crimes in 2025.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

A new Canadian government-commissioned study is raising fresh concerns about the normalization of antisemitism on university campuses, with Jewish organizations warning that antisemitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust revisionism are increasingly being accepted among students.

The second installment of the “Campus Antisemitism and Student Experiences” (CASE) report, released Thursday, found that 42 percent of surveyed students had witnessed at least one antisemitic incident during the academic year.

The findings have prompted renewed calls for universities to strengthen protections for Jewish students and enforce existing anti-discrimination policies.

Perhaps most alarming are the findings concerning students’ understanding of antisemitism itself. According to the study, 55 percent of respondents did not consider the claim that Jews exercise too much influence over the economy to be antisemitic.

Another 39 percent failed to identify the assertion that the Holocaust is a myth or has been exaggerated as antisemitic.

“When deeply rooted antisemitic stereotypes are permeating through Canadian campuses, we have a serious problem,” B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement.

“These findings are a clear wake-up call that current efforts to address antisemitism on Canadian campuses are falling short,” the Jewish advocacy group added.

The findings suggest that longstanding anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, including tropes historically used to justify discrimination and violence against Jewish communities, remain poorly understood among a significant portion of Canada’s university population.

Simon Wolle, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, described the findings as profoundly disturbing, warning that some of the most historically dangerous expressions of antisemitism are being dismissed or accepted within institutions responsible for educating the country’s next generation.

B’nai Brith said the results demonstrate that existing university initiatives to combat antisemitism are falling short and called on institutions to take meaningful action.

The report also comes against the backdrop of a broader national problem. Although Jewish Canadians account for approximately 1 percent of Canada’s population, they were the targets of 71 percent of reported religiously motivated hate crimes in 2025, according to figures cited by B’nai Brith.

The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), alongside Hillel chapters and other Jewish organizations across the country, issued a joint statement following the report’s release, emphasizing the disconnect between Jewish students’ experiences and the broader student population’s understanding of antisemitism.

The organizations also pointed to the relationship between antisemitic conspiracy theories and hostility toward Jews perceived to have connections to Israel.

Citing the findings of the first CASE report, which found that 96 percent of Jewish students had experienced or witnessed antisemitism on campus, the groups argued that anti-Zionism is increasingly being used to legitimize discrimination against Jewish Canadians.

They warned that hostility toward Israel cannot be allowed to become a justification for targeting Jewish students, particularly when similar rhetoric and conspiracy theories would be recognized as unacceptable if directed at other communities.

The joint statement also highlighted growing concerns about radicalization among young Canadians, noting warnings from Canadian security agencies about the threat of violent extremism.

The organizations urged governments and educational institutions to prioritize early intervention and expand efforts to counter radicalization.

Universities, they argued, do not have the responsibility or ability to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They do, however, have an obligation to ensure that Jewish students can participate in campus life without intimidation, harassment, or discrimination.

The organizations called on university administrations and government officials to move beyond public statements condemning antisemitism and ensure that institutional policies are consistently enforced.

“Universities and educators have an important role to play in helping young susceptible individuals drawn toward violence,” the organizations stated.

“With radicalization to violence now capable of occurring in weeks rather than months or years, early intervention is essential. The renewal and expansion of Canada’s National Strategy on Countering Radicalization to Violence provides an opportunity to strengthen prevention efforts, particularly among youth.”