Munitions are unloaded from a cargo plane on the apron at RAF Fairford, England, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Among the terror operations documented were arson attacks, bombings, threats, intimidation campaigns, and kidnapping plots—with some cases escalating to assassination attempts against targeted individuals.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Iranian actors, proxy groups, and criminal networks tied to Tehran are fueling a growing terrorist threat to Jewish communities and Western interests across Europe, sustaining a campaign of attacks and attempted operations even as authorities step up security measures and intensify their crackdown on suspected operatives.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a leading London-based think tank specializing in international security and geopolitical affairs, released a new report on Thursday examining Iran-linked terrorist operations across Europe, documenting a sharp rise in activity following the US and Israeli strikes against the Iranian regime earlier this year—raising fresh concerns about Tehran’s ability to carry out attacks far beyond the Middle East.

Compiled using data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) project, the report identifies the United Kingdom as the main European focus of Iranian-linked operations since 2022, accounting for 35 percent of recorded incidents, followed by Germany at 12 percent, France at 10 percent, Sweden at 9 percent, and the Netherlands at 8 percent.

Even though Iranian-linked operations have been well documented before the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Tehran, the outbreak of hostilities in the Gulf appears to have accelerated a shift toward targets considered more accessible and less heavily protected.

Iranian authorities have increasingly focused their operations on Europe’s Jewish communities, with the share of identified plots targeting them surging from 21 percent to 57 percent, while maintaining pressure on Iranian dissidents, journalists, and other high-profile figures.

Among the operations documented were arson attacks, bombings, threats, intimidation campaigns, and kidnapping plots—with some cases escalating to assassination attempts against targeted individuals.

According to the newly released report, 58 percent of recorded incidents resulted in arrests, yet the disruption has done little to stop Tehran’s operations or prevent sudden escalations in activity.

European authorities recorded roughly one to two incidents per month between October 2023, following the outbreak of the Gaza war, and February 2026, when the US-Israeli military campaign against the regime began.

That figure then surged to approximately 12 incidents per month in March and April 2026.

Experts warn that Iran could increasingly turn to Russia for operational support, potentially drawing on Moscow’s networks and expertise to exchange tactics and coordinate attacks against European targets, despite the absence of documented joint operations so far.

Alongside the potential for closer cooperation with Russia, the report identifies two other shifts that could complicate efforts to thwart Iranian operations across Europe: Tehran increasingly relying on lone actors and small cells while redirecting its focus toward softer targets as security around Jewish and Israeli sites continues to tighten.

The Iranian regime has also expanded its reach to target commercial and military interests across Europe, with suspected bomb attacks against American financial institutions in Paris and Amsterdam, as well as operations targeting the UK’s RAF Fairford and RAF Mildenhall air bases.

As the Iranian threat continues to spread across the continent, European governments have stepped up domestic security measures and intensified efforts to disrupt proxy networks and sleeper cells—covert operatives or terrorists embedded in foreign countries who remain dormant until they receive orders to act and carry out attacks—before they can target Israeli and Western interests.

Even with heightened intelligence monitoring, Europe has seen a string of attacks on Jewish and Israeli institutions, several of them claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), a recently emerged Iran-linked group.

Since surfacing in early March, the terror group has claimed at least 15 attacks on Jewish and Western targets across the continent, including incidents in the UK, Germany, North Macedonia, and the Netherlands, with several concentrated in London.

In recent weeks, European authorities have carried out a wave of arrests and thwarted an increasing number of terrorist plots, as governments across the continent expand efforts to dismantle Iranian-linked networks, investigate suspected terror cells, and disrupt covert operations targeting Israeli and Western interests.

On Thursday, German authorities arrested two Iraqi nationals suspected of ties to HAYI, as part of an investigation into the group’s expanding network of operatives and its alleged campaign of attacks against Jewish, Israeli, and American targets across Europe.

The German government has also recently intensified its crackdown on Hezbollah-linked networks, raiding a local mosque as part of a broader operation against Al-Irschad e.V., an Islamic association that authorities banned over its alleged support for the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group.

In Spain, authorities arrested two people in Barcelona suspected of participating in an international network financing Iran-backed Hamas and its armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, as investigators pursue leads into suspected terrorist financing and the dissemination of propaganda glorifying the group’s activities.

According to a report released earlier this year by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol), authorities recorded 45 terrorist attacks across 10 EU member states in 2025, with the agency warning that the overall threat “remains high” amid continued activity by lone actors and small extremist cells inspired largely by Islamic State and al-Qaeda propaganda.

While these groups have historically used the bloc mainly for fundraising and logistical support, the report warned that some may increasingly consider attacks on Jewish, Israeli, or other targets across the continent, raising the prospect that networks once focused on financing and facilitating terrorism could evolve into direct operational threats.

Among the attacks recorded last year, stabbings and bombings were the most common methods, accounting for 15 and 11 incidents, respectively, followed by seven arson attacks, five shootings, two cases of property damage, and one vehicle-ramming attack.