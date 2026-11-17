Netanyahu to Europe: Iran is coming for you, too

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions threaten Europe as well as Israel, during a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Jerusalem.

“Iran’s missiles do not stop at Israel’s borders, neither does its terrorism, and neither do its nuclear ambitions. Europe is not a spectator; Europe is a target,” Netanyahu declared.

Praising Czechia’s steadfast support for Israel, Netanyahu highlighted their growing defense partnership, including Israeli-made SPYDER air defense systems protecting Czech skies.

Recalling Czechoslovakia’s vital military assistance to Israel in 1948, Netanyahu said: “78 years ago, you helped defend our skies; today, Israeli technology helps defend your skies.”