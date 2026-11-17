Netanyahu to Europe: Iran is coming for you, too November 17, 2026 Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Andrej Babiš, Nov. 16, 2026. (Prime Minister's Office) Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Andrej Babiš, Nov. 16, 2026. (Prime Minister's Office)Netanyahu to Europe: Iran is coming for you, too Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/netanyahu-to-europe-iran-is-coming-for-you-too/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions threaten Europe as well as Israel, during a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Jerusalem. “Iran’s missiles do not stop at Israel’s borders, neither does its terrorism, and neither do its nuclear ambitions. Europe is not a spectator; Europe is a target,” Netanyahu declared. Praising Czechia’s steadfast support for Israel, Netanyahu highlighted their growing defense partnership, including Israeli-made SPYDER air defense systems protecting Czech skies. Recalling Czechoslovakia’s vital military assistance to Israel in 1948, Netanyahu said: “78 years ago, you helped defend our skies; today, Israeli technology helps defend your skies.” Benjamin NetanyahuEuropeIran