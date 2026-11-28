The IDF described the strike as another example of Hamas embedding itself within international organizations.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

The Israel Defense Forces killed two Hamas terrorists in the Gaza City area on Friday night who, according to the military, were also employed as security guards at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit named the two as Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach, whom it described as the commander of an artillery squad in Hamas’s military wing.

The military said both men worked as guards at the MSF clinic and exploited their position with the international organization as cover for their terror activity.

According to the IDF, the two had advanced terror plots against Israeli troops and Israeli civilians throughout the war, and particularly in recent weeks.

They had also worked to rebuild the capabilities of terror organizations in the Strip in what the military called a systematic violation of the ceasefire.

They were eliminated in an airstrike to remove the threat they posed, the IDF said.

The military stressed that, contrary to reports, the strike was not directed at a hospital and caused no damage to medical infrastructure in the area.

It said precautions were taken beforehand to minimize harm to civilians as far as possible, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

MSF disputed the military’s account. The organization said the two men were members of its staff, both watchmen, and called the strike a “direct hit” on one of its clinics.

It said its premises were clearly marked with MSF logos and that their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military.

According to MSF, the deaths bring the number of its staff killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 17. Reuters reported that the IDF did not provide evidence for its claim about the two men.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned the strike, saying that attacks on health facilities, health workers, and humanitarian personnel in Gaza are “outrageous and unacceptable.”

The IDF described the strike as another example of Hamas embedding itself within international organizations.

It is the latest in a series of IDF operations in recent days against what the military says are terrorists operating under the cover of aid groups.

Last week, the IDF released the identities of three Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

One of them had previously worked for an international aid organization but was dismissed after the IDF passed on information that he was a terror operative.

Also on Friday, the IDF said it killed four more members of Hamas’s military wing in the central Gaza Strip.

Among them was Yousef Aidi, who served as deputy head of a squad in Hamas’s elite Nukhba force and took part in the handover of hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy.

The IDF said its forces remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act to remove any immediate threat.