Secretive progressive donors bankroll war against pro-Israel Democrats

A network of wealthy, little-known donors is pouring millions into a growing political campaign to unseat pro-Israel Democrats, with financial ties to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s political backers.

By World Israel News Staff

A network of wealthy, little-known donors is pouring millions into a growing political campaign to unseat pro-Israel Democrats, with financial ties to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s political backers.

A new network of wealthy political donors, many with little previous history of campaign contributions, is financing a growing effort to elect progressive Democrats who oppose the influence of pro-Israel organizations in American politics.

An investigation published by The Wall Street Journal identified previously little-known donors contributing hundreds of thousands, and in some cases more than $1 million, to progressive candidates and political organizations seeking to challenge the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

At the center of the effort is American Priorities, a super PAC established in 2026 to counter AIPAC’s influence in Democratic elections.

According to the Journal’s examination of Federal Election Commission records, the organization’s 12 largest donors contributed approximately $5.7 million during the 2025–2026 election cycle.

Several had barely participated in political fundraising before recently becoming major contributors.

Millions flow into anti-AIPAC campaigns

Two of the largest contributors to American Priorities are technology executives Mohammad Waqas and Omer Hasan, who together have donated more than $2 million to the organization.

Other contributors identified in reporting include investor Afaq Ahmed, Texas businessman Hussein “Sam” Mahrouq, and entrepreneurs Haroon and Idris Mokhtarzada, co-founders of the personal-finance application Rocket Money.

The Journal’s findings point to an emerging donor class that is younger and more professionally diverse than the traditional wealthy contributors who have long financed Democratic politics.

Many work in technology, medicine, and other professional industries, and several have contributed substantial amounts to political campaigns for the first time.

American Priorities has become an important financial vehicle for candidates who criticize AIPAC and oppose aspects of American policy toward Israel.

The Mamdani connection

The investigation also uncovered an overlap between donors to American Priorities and supporters of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and outspoken critic of Israel.

Five of American Priorities’ 12 largest donors also contributed to Mamdani’s political efforts, according to reporting on the Journal’s findings.

Waqas and Hasan previously supported a super PAC backing Mamdani, while several other contributors have financed progressive candidates associated with the Democratic Party’s left wing.

The overlap highlights how financial support for candidates critical of Israel is extending beyond individual elections and into a broader network of donors and political organizations.

Mamdani’s political rise has become an important reference point for progressive activists seeking to challenge more established Democratic candidates.

More than $500,000 to a Michigan Senate candidate

One beneficiary of the new political funding is Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

American Priorities spent more than $500,000 supporting El-Sayed’s campaign, according to the Journal.

El-Sayed, a progressive who has sharply criticized AIPAC’s role in Democratic elections, defeated Rep. Haley Stevens in the party’s August Senate primary.

Stevens benefited from substantial spending by AIPAC-affiliated organizations, making the contest one of the election cycle’s most prominent battles over the influence of pro-Israel political funding.

El-Sayed has defended the role of outside groups supporting his campaign, arguing that the spending on his behalf was considerably smaller than the financial backing received by his opponent.

Federal election rules prohibit super PACs from coordinating their independent expenditures with the candidates they support.

Pro-Israel Democrats in the crosshairs

The political operation is already looking beyond the November 2026 midterm elections.

American Priorities has announced plans to challenge nine Democratic congressional candidates or officeholders in 2028, including several prominent supporters of Israel.

Among those named are New York Representatives Ritchie Torres, George Latimer, Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi, along with Florida’s Jared Moskowitz and Ohio’s Greg Landsman.

The organization has also identified Democratic candidates Melissa Bean of Illinois, Adrian Boafo of Maryland and Ben McAdams of Utah.

According to a September report by Axios, American Priorities spent more than $6 million during the 2026 election cycle and intends to increase that amount in 2028.

The organization has also indicated that it plans to participate in the next Democratic presidential primary, extending its ambitions beyond congressional elections.

A growing battle over Israel’s place in American politics

The emergence of American Priorities reflects a broader struggle within the Democratic Party over its relationship with Israel.

While many established Democrats continue to support strong U.S.-Israel ties, progressive activists have increasingly challenged American military assistance to Israel and the political influence of organizations such as AIPAC.

Supporters of American Priorities argue that the organization gives greater political influence to voters and donors who oppose AIPAC’s positions and want American policy to place greater emphasis on Palestinian rights.

AIPAC, meanwhile, maintains that its political activity strengthens the U.S.-Israel relationship and supports candidates from both parties who share that objective.

The new donor network remains smaller than some of the established political fundraising operations it seeks to challenge. Nevertheless, its growing financial resources and involvement in congressional races demonstrate that the dispute over Israel is becoming an increasingly significant part of Democratic Party politics.