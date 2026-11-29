Family and friends attend the funeral of Netanel Shakron, who was murdered in a shooting attack at the Ein Raya spring near Neve Tzuf at the cemetery in his community of Alei Zahav, September 22, 2026. (Flash90/Hilel Ben Or)

To seek the death penalty, prosecutors must prove that the attacker intended to undermine either the existence of the State of Israel or the authority of the military commander in the area.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel’s military prosecution intends to seek the death penalty for a Palestinian terrorist for the first time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday.

The Military Prosecution informed the family of Netanel Shukrun on Sunday that it plans to indict Qadri Muhammad Samara under an amendment added to IDF regulations in May that mandates the death penalty.

According to the forthcoming indictment, Samara arrived armed with a rifle at Ein Raya spring, near the community of Neve Tzuf, on the eve of Yom Kippur and opened fire on people at the site.

Shukrun, a 41-year-old father of six from the nearby community of Eli Zahav, was shot at close range and later died of his injuries.

A security guard exchanged fire with Samara, injuring him before he fled. He was arrested several hours later at a hospital in the Ramallah area.

Because he was taken alive, Samara could become the first terrorist executed under Israel’s newly passed death penalty law for terrorists.

“We welcome this decision. A terrorist who, through an act of terror, takes the life of an individual—while effectively threatening the lives of the entire Jewish people—deserves the death penalty,” said Haim Bleicher, an attorney from the Honenu organization representing the Shukrun family.

“Beyond being a matter of basic, necessary justice, the death penalty will serve as an effective deterrent. A terrorist who dies during the commission of an act of terror is not the same as a terrorist who is executed; in the latter case, justice is both done and seen to be done,” he added.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit party spearheaded the legislation, said, “Let me state clearly: any terrorist who commits an act of harm will be executed. This is right, it is moral, it is genuine, it is important, and it serves as a deterrent.”

The legislation mandating the death penalty passed in May reflects a broader shift in Israeli counterterror policy following Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, in which terrorists killed approximately 1,200 people and abducted 251 others.

To seek the death penalty, prosecutors must prove that the attacker intended to undermine either the existence of the State of Israel or the authority of the military commander in the area—a legal threshold some analysts say may be difficult to meet in every case.

Under the law, military courts must impose the death penalty on convicted terrorists whose attacks caused death, unless judges determine that special circumstances justify a lesser sentence of life imprisonment.

The legislation applies only in military courts, which primarily prosecute Palestinians in Judea and Samaria. Israeli citizens accused of terrorism are generally tried in civilian courts.

The only person ever executed by Israel was Adolf Eichmann, one of the chief architects of the Holocaust. He was hanged in 1962 after being convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Israeli courts also sentenced John Demjanjuk to death in 1988 for crimes committed at Nazi concentration camps, but the Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 1993. He was later convicted in Germany and died while appealing the verdict.