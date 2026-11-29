Trump says US can defeat Iran at will, warns Tehran time is running out for deal

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak to troops from Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President tells American troops during Thanksgiving calls that victory over Iran is “at hand,” threatens to strike underground Iranian nuclear facility if hostilities resume.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States is in a position to bring its war with Iran to a victorious conclusion at a time of his choosing, expressing skepticism that the Islamic Republic will take advantage of Washington’s efforts to secure a diplomatic settlement.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump made the comments during a series of Thanksgiving Day telephone calls with American military personnel, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.

“We have victory at hand. It’s going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be,” Trump told members of the US Army.

The president said his administration was seeking to give the Iranian leadership an opportunity to reach an agreement and prevent further bloodshed, but questioned Tehran’s willingness to compromise.

“We’re giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives,” Trump said.

Trump indicated that the United States was continuing to bolster its military presence in the Middle East, revealing that an additional aircraft carrier had been dispatched to the region.

“We’re getting stronger. We sent an extra aircraft carrier there. We’re loaded up,” the president said.

During a separate conversation with US Navy personnel, Trump hailed the American blockade of Iran as the “most successful blockade in naval history.”

Speaking to reporters following the calls, Trump warned that renewed American strikes against Iran would include an attack on Pickaxe Mountain, an underground nuclear complex near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility.

“If we do something, we will definitely hit Pickaxe Mountain,” Trump said.

The president claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded by the American campaign and said Washington had not detected significant activity at the underground installation.

The facility has never been inspected by the International Atomic Energy Agency, leaving its precise contents and capabilities unclear.

Trump also confirmed that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days, reiterating his commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The president argued that American involvement in the Middle East was driven by strategic and security considerations rather than dependence on the region’s oil supplies.

“We’ve been there for a long time, protecting Israel and protecting the Middle East,” Trump said.

The remarks came amid continuing efforts by Qatar and Pakistan to broker an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that diplomatic proposals were still being exchanged through intermediaries, but indicated that Tehran had not relaxed its demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Washington earlier this week for meetings with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Iran has demanded an end to the American naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a cessation of hostilities before substantive negotiations over its nuclear program. Washington, meanwhile, has sought nuclear concessions as part of the initial stages of any agreement.

Trump gave no timetable for concluding the diplomatic efforts or authorizing another round of military strikes.