Arab party leader calls Hamas ‘terror group,’ demands two ministers in gov’t

United Arab List (Ra’am) party chairman Mansour Abbas stands alongside fellow party members on stage following the release of exit poll results in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin, on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Likud, Smotrich, Ben Gvir and Katz dismiss Abbas’ condemnation of Hamas as political deception.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas is seeking two cabinet positions and extensive investment in Arab communities in exchange for supporting a government headed by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, Channel 12 reported.

Abbas also publicly identified Hamas as a terrorist organization Saturday, meeting one of Eisenkot’s conditions for coalition membership.

Abbas reportedly ruled out abstaining in a parliamentary vote to establish the next government, making Ra’am’s support conditional on securing its demands.

“Do not count on Ra’am abstaining,” Abbas said.

Ra’am wants ministerial appointments for Abbas and the party’s No. 2, MK Yoav Segalovitz.

Its domestic policy priorities include a comprehensive crime prevention program, a five-year development budget worth billions of shekels for Arab and mixed municipalities, and measures addressing housing and infrastructure, particularly in the Negev.

Some initiatives could be implemented gradually if Eisenkot publicly commits to a partnership.

To address security concerns raised by Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and others, Abbas reportedly pledged that Ra’am lawmakers would adhere to coalition voting requirements, including on security matters and the renewal of regulations.

Likud, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Defense Minister Israel Katz rejected Abbas’ declaration concerning Hamas, accusing him of practicing taqiyya, which they characterized as religiously sanctioned deception.

Likud described the declaration as a “false pretense written by the left-wing bloc,” citing Ra’am’s ideological roots in the Muslim Brotherhood through the Islamic Movement.

Smotrich claimed that “Abbas seeks to join the government in order to dismantle Israel from within” and warned against establishing a coalition dependent on Ra’am.

Ben Gvir questioned why Abbas had waited three years to publicly identify Hamas as a terrorist organization. He also accused opposition leaders of compromising national security in pursuit of political power.