Iranians lay near the corpses of their loved ones following deadly regime crackdowns. (X Screenshot)

“If it’s against Trump or Israel it’s OK, but they don’t like it when it’s against the Iranian regime,” said ex-Amnesty International staffer.

By World Israel News Staff

An Iranian refugee and former Amnesty International employee blasted the human rights organization for overlooking the Iranian regime’s abuses against its own citizens while disproportionately focusing on Israel, citing what she described as hypocrisy and blatant political bias within the entity as reasons for leaving her position.

Sara Saei Joeghan fled to Britain after being arrested and imprisoned by the Iranian regime in 2015 for campaigning against the death penalty in Iran.

After arriving in Britain, she began working at Amnesty International UK almost immediately, believing the position would allow her to help fellow Iranians fight government oppression.

“In Iran, Amnesty International is very respected. It’s something people trust. They think it makes a difference. We don’t have a voice, and we believe that Amnesty is bringing our voice to the world,” Joeghan told the UK newspaper The Times.

However, Joeghan said she quickly became disillusioned, recounting that the organization prioritized he Palestinian issue and appeared more interested in advancing a narrative critical of Israel than confronting abuses committed by the Iranian regime.

She also raised concerns about one of her fellow Iranian employees at Amnesty International UK, whom she said parroted pro-regime narratives on social media.

In another incident, Joeghan said she attempted to organize a screening of a film highlighting the Iranian regime’s atrocities against its citizens but was told by her superiors that the film was “too political.”

Joeghan said the decision illustrated a double standard within Amnesty International, noting that the organization had sponsored numerous other events that were overtly political.

“If it’s against Trump or Israel it’s OK, but they don’t like it when it’s against the Iranian regime,” she said.

Joeghan said she was saddened to leave her position but felt she could no longer continue in good conscience given what she perceived as the organization’s bias.

“Human rights advocacy cannot be selective or driven solely by political agendas,” she said.

“I would have stayed if they had applied the principles they purport to uphold, of fairness and impartiality.”