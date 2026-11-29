The last Palestinian elections were held in 2006, leaving voters without a national ballot for two decades.

By World Israel News Staff

Top diplomats from eight Western countries called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to hold national elections in 2027, following yet another postponement of the vote and marking 20 years since the last Palestinian elections.

Abbas, 90, is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, with polling in recent years indicating that his Fatah party would almost certainly face defeat by Hamas were elections to be held. The prospect of such an outcome has long been viewed as a factor behind the repeated postponements of Palestinian elections.

This year’s postponement, however, appears to have drawn renewed attention from international observers, as it marks two decades since the last Palestinian elections, held in 2006.

The criticism came in the form of a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom.

“This lack of elections continues to deprive the Palestinian people of the right to express themselves democratically through the ballot box and to choose their representatives in free and transparent elections,” the statement read, while calling on Abbas to honor his commitments to holding elections.

“We call on the Palestinian Authority to honor the commitments made in the framework of the New York Declaration and to organize legislative and presidential elections in the first quarter of 2027,” the statement continued.

The diplomats also stressed their “continued support for the Palestinian Authority” and their “commitment to strengthening its institutions,” emphasizing the importance of reforms and democratic renewal.

The statement concluded by underscoring that the countries “remain fully committed to the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and are determined to work, with our partners, to achieve the two-state solution in the best interests of both Palestinians and Israelis.”

The Palestinian Authority has long faced accusations of corruption and financial misconduct. Abbas’s family wealth has also drawn scrutiny, including allegations concerning his son, who is based in Canada and reportedly a billionaire. The origins of the family’s substantial wealth have been questioned.