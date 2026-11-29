Israeli defense chief threatens new Gaza op if Hamas refuses to disarm

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz arrives to attend the traditional Birkat Kohanim ceremony at the Western Wall during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Jerusalem’s Old City, September 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Defense minister threatens to forcibly dismantle Hamas’s military infrastructure and evacuate one million Palestinians to southern Gaza, amid mounting American pressure to advance Trump’s postwar plan.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Thursday that the IDF would resume large-scale military operations in the Gaza Strip if Hamas failed to voluntarily surrender its weapons in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s plan for the coastal enclave.

In a statement published on X, Katz dismissed the terrorist organization’s continued control over portions of Gaza as temporary, warning that Israel remained prepared to complete the military campaign suspended under the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

“Hamas’s control over the remaining 30 percent is an illusion,” Katz declared.

The defense minister said Hamas must either voluntarily relinquish its weapons in accordance with Trump’s plan or face a renewed Israeli offensive aimed at forcibly disarming the organization.

Such an operation, Katz warned, would entail the evacuation of approximately one million Palestinians to southern Gaza and the destruction of remaining terrorist infrastructure.

Katz also reiterated his support for facilitating the voluntary emigration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying the administrative infrastructure necessary to implement such a policy was already in place.

“We promised to eliminate Hamas rule in Gaza and demilitarize Gaza of weapons and terror tunnels — and that is exactly what we will do,” Katz said.

The defense minister’s remarks followed a series of Israeli strikes targeting senior Hamas officials, including Khaled Abu Nada, who was killed in an airstrike in central Gaza overnight Wednesday.

While Abu Nada served as Hamas’s deputy education minister, the Israeli military said he also played a significant role in managing the terrorist organization’s financial operations, including investments and the allocation of funds for military purposes.

In a joint statement Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz said Israeli forces had eliminated approximately 80 Hamas terrorists over the preceding month.

Hamas condemned the killing of Abu Nada, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting civilian officials.

Katz’s warning came amid growing differences between Jerusalem and the Trump administration over the implementation of the president’s 20-point Gaza plan.

In July, Trump’s Board of Peace reached an agreement with Hamas on a 15-point framework providing for the gradual disarmament of terrorist organizations in Gaza and the transfer of civilian governing authority to a Palestinian technocratic administration.

The framework envisages a phased process in which Hamas relinquishes its weapons alongside Israeli military withdrawals.

Netanyahu has rejected that sequencing, insisting that Hamas must demonstrably disarm before Israel relinquishes additional territory.

American officials, however, have argued that Israel’s refusal to authorize the establishment of alternative governing and security institutions is obstructing efforts to end Hamas’s control over Gaza.

Presidential envoy Jared Kushner spoke with Netanyahu Tuesday, urging the prime minister to honor commitments previously made to Trump regarding the implementation of the Gaza plan, Axios reported.

In an interview published Monday by New York Magazine, Kushner warned that Israel risked moving toward “global-pariah status” if it maintained its current approach.

Despite the disagreements, a Board of Peace official subsequently expressed cautious optimism following discussions with the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The board is looking forward to Israel turning these words into action in the coming days,” the official told The Times of Israel.

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to convene Sunday evening to consider several measures sought by Washington, including authorizing the deployment of an international stabilization force, allowing thousands of Palestinian police recruits to undergo training in Egypt, and establishing an Emirati-funded housing project in Rafah.

Israeli media have reported that American officials assured Jerusalem that Israel would receive international backing for military action against Hamas should the terrorist organization ultimately refuse to comply with its disarmament commitments.

More than a year after the ceasefire took effect, however, Hamas has yet to implement its promised disarmament, while Israel has expanded its territorial control beyond the approximately 53% of Gaza it held at the beginning of the truce.

Katz did not specify a deadline for Hamas to surrender its weapons before Israel resumes major military operations.