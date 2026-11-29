WATCH: Only Tucker Carlson can argue with Tucker Carlson November 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-only-tucker-carlson-can-argue-with-tucker-carlson/ Email Print Tucker Carlson is facing mounting scrutiny as his increasingly contradictory claims pile up, unraveling a web of lies and exposing a pattern of duplicity and insincerity. The best rebuttal to Tucker Carlson is apparently Tucker Carlson. Great takedown of the media’s most successful grifter by @TheMilkBarTV. https://t.co/TUhC3wlzid — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 28, 2026 interviewsliesTucker Carlson