Tucker Carlson is facing mounting scrutiny as his increasingly contradictory claims pile up, unraveling a web of lies and exposing a pattern of duplicity and insincerity.

The best rebuttal to Tucker Carlson is apparently Tucker Carlson. Great takedown of the media’s most successful grifter by @TheMilkBarTV. https://t.co/TUhC3wlzid — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 28, 2026