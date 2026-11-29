Elon Musk in front of a sign for his AI chatbot Grok. (Shutterstock)

SpaceX chief reportedly enraged by discovery that Iranian military was using his satellite internet service, originally made available in Iran to help anti-regime protesters circumvent government censorship.

By World Israel News Staff

The Iranian military used Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications network to support attacks against American forces in the Middle East earlier this year, prompting an angry response from the billionaire entrepreneur and a tightening of restrictions on access to the service, according to a report published Saturday.

The Washington Post, citing four individuals familiar with Iranian military operations, reported that the Islamic Republic exploited Starlink during the opening stages of the war that began in late February with joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

The Iranian military reportedly turned to the commercial satellite network as American attacks disrupted its conventional military communications infrastructure.

A classified assessment reportedly presented to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth over the summer documented Tehran’s use of the service in military operations.

Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson said the Defense Department was unaware of the assessment, however, declining to confirm whether Iranian forces had used Starlink against American troops.

It remains unclear whether Starlink played a role in the March 1 Iranian attack on an American military facility in Kuwait that killed six US service members.

According to the report, Musk was particularly angered by the discovery of Iranian military use of Starlink because SpaceX had taken measures earlier this year to prevent Russian forces from exploiting the same network in their war against Ukraine.

At least two SpaceX executives were reportedly dismissed following the discovery of unauthorized military uses of the company’s services.

SpaceX subsequently tightened customer identification requirements and imposed additional restrictions on third-party distributors in an effort to prevent unauthorized access to its network.

The revelations highlight an increasingly difficult dilemma for Washington, which has actively encouraged the availability of Starlink in Iran as part of efforts to undermine the Islamic Republic’s control over the flow of information.

In January, SpaceX made its satellite internet service available free of charge to Iranians with Starlink terminals after the regime imposed an internet blackout during its deadly suppression of nationwide anti-government demonstrations.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the US government had covertly supplied thousands of Starlink terminals to Iran following the crackdown.

Israel has also reportedly facilitated the introduction of Starlink equipment into the country to assist opponents of the regime.

There is no public evidence establishing whether any of the terminals supplied to Iranian dissidents by the US or Israel subsequently fell into the hands of the Iranian military.

A nationwide suspension of Starlink service could deprive Tehran’s security forces of access to the network, but would simultaneously undermine the ability of Iranian citizens to communicate with the outside world.

An unnamed satellite industry executive told The Washington Post that shutting down the service would mean that “even the dissidents cannot use it.”

The discovery of Iran’s exploitation of Starlink coincided with a separate dispute between Musk and the Pentagon over American military use of SpaceX’s satellite communications services.

Reuters reported in May that SpaceX had sought to increase the cost of certain military subscriptions from $5,000 to $25,000 per month, amid disagreements over the terms under which the Pentagon was using the company’s services.

“They made improper use of the Starlink civilian system for military purposes. Direct violation of terms of service,” Musk wrote on X at the time.

Starlink’s published terms of service explicitly state that its commercial network is “not designed or intended for use with or in offensive or defensive weaponry.”

SpaceX operates a separate satellite communications service, Starshield, designed specifically to serve American government and military customers.