Poll: Just 30% of Americans view Israel as an ally, 40% of Dems view Israel as ‘unfriendly’

Share of Americans viewing Israel as an enemy more than triples in four years, with Democrats now more likely to describe the Jewish state as an enemy than an ally.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The percentage of Americans who regard Israel as an enemy of the United States has more than tripled over the past four years, according to a new survey, highlighting a significant deterioration in American public attitudes toward the Jewish state and a widening partisan divide over relations with Israel.

The Economist/YouGov poll, conducted from November 20 to 23, found that just 30% of American adults consider Israel an ally of the United States, while an additional 20% regard it as a friendly country.

Fourteen percent of respondents describe Israel as an enemy of the United States, while another 14% consider it unfriendly. Twenty-one percent were undecided.

In November 2022, by comparison, just 4% of Americans regarded Israel as an enemy, with another 8% describing the country as unfriendly.

Over the past four years, the combined percentage of Americans who regard Israel as either an ally or a friendly nation has fallen from 61% to 50%, while the proportion holding negative views of Israel’s relationship with the United States has risen from 12% to 28%.

The latest survey revealed particularly negative attitudes toward Israel among Democratic voters, who are now more likely to regard the Jewish state as an enemy than an ally.

Just 16% of Democrats describe Israel as an American ally, while 20% consider it friendly. Eighteen percent regard Israel as an enemy, with another 22% describing it as unfriendly.

Thus, Democrats expressing negative assessments of Israel’s relationship with the United States outnumber those expressing positive assessments by a margin of 40% to 36%.

Republicans, by contrast, remain overwhelmingly supportive of the US-Israel relationship, with 53% describing Israel as an ally and 23% regarding it as friendly. Just 6% of Republicans consider Israel an enemy, with another 6% describing it as unfriendly.

Among independents, 42% regard Israel as either an ally or a friendly country, compared with 32% who describe it as unfriendly or an enemy.

The survey also found a substantial gender gap, with 39% of American men regarding Israel as an ally, compared with just 22% of women.

Negative attitudes toward Israel were especially prevalent among younger and middle-aged Americans.

Respondents aged 30 to 44 were the most likely to characterize Israel as an enemy of the United States, with 20% doing so, compared with 16% of those aged 18 to 29, 11% of those aged 45 to 64 and 9% of Americans aged 65 and older.

The survey included 1,623 adult US citizens and had a reported margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

Responding to the findings Saturday, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee attributed the deterioration in American attitudes toward Israel to the proliferation of misinformation on social media and in traditional media outlets.

Speaking with NewsNation‘s Anna Kooiman, Huckabee singled out a controversial advertisement opposing American military assistance to Israel that NBC broadcast during its Thanksgiving edition of “Saturday Night Live.”

The ambassador described the advertisement as a “ridiculously false commercial.”

“Those are the kind of things that shape public opinion,” Huckabee said.

The advertisement, funded by the pro-Palestinian IMEU Policy Project, juxtaposed images of an American girl saving money to purchase a bicycle with footage of a Palestinian girl who lost a leg in Gaza, linking her injuries to American military assistance to Israel.

Several Jewish organizations condemned the commercial, including the Orthodox Union and the Israeli-American Council.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr subsequently announced that NBC would no longer broadcast the advertisement.

Huckabee expressed particular concern over the influence of social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X on Americans under the age of 35, saying the challenge facing Israel and its supporters was “to just tell the truth and let people make up their own minds.”

The YouGov survey was conducted before the NBC advertisement aired and did not examine the causes of shifting American public attitudes toward Israel.

The findings come amid growing uncertainty over the future of American military assistance to Israel, with Democrats poised to assume control of both houses of Congress in January.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that he had reached an understanding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end American military aid to Israel.

Under the existing memorandum of understanding, signed in 2016 during the Obama administration, Israel is scheduled to receive $3.8 billion in annual military assistance through 2028.

Huckabee defended continued American defense cooperation with Israel Saturday, arguing that the United States derives substantial economic and technological benefits from the relationship.

“If we decide we don’t want to be a partner to Israel, we’re going to put a lot of Americans out of work,” the ambassador said.