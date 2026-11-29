The judge also declared inadmissible the plaintiffs’ request to compel the Dutch government to fast-track new visa applications after some of their original approvals had already expired.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

A Dutch court ruled on Friday that the government is not legally obligated to help 111 Palestinians leave Gaza to collect visas that would allow them to enter the Netherlands, rejecting a legal challenge brought by the Palestinians and their sponsors in the country.

The District Court of The Hague ruled in expedited civil proceedings that the government has no enforceable legal obligation to provide consular assistance to the plaintiffs, who sought help traveling to the Dutch embassy in Amman, Jordan, to collect their entry visas.

Under standard procedures, applicants whose visa applications have been approved must collect their visas in person at a Dutch embassy.

Because the Netherlands has no diplomatic representation in Gaza, applicants must travel to a Dutch embassy in Egypt or Jordan to obtain their visas.

According to local media reports, Dutch authorities had approved the plaintiffs’ applications for long-stay entry visas, known as provisional residence permits, allowing them to enter the Netherlands for family reunification, study, employment, or medical treatment.

Among them were 85 Palestinians seeking to join family members in the Netherlands, 14 who planned to pursue their studies in the country, one who intended to work there, and another who required medical treatment.

The 111 plaintiffs sought to compel the Dutch government to provide consular assistance and facilitate their departure from Gaza, arguing that they could not safely travel to a Dutch embassy in Jordan or Egypt to collect their entry visas without government assistance.

However, the court found that the Dutch government has no legal obligation to provide consular assistance or facilitate the plaintiffs’ departure from Gaza, ruling that decisions on whether to provide such assistance fall within the discretion of political authorities.

The judge also declared inadmissible the plaintiffs’ request to compel the Dutch government to fast-track new visa applications after some of their original approvals had already expired.

Under Dutch immigration law, the provisional residence permit (MVV) is a long-stay entry visa that allows eligible foreign nationals to travel to the Netherlands and collect their residence permits for stays exceeding 90 days.

The legal dispute comes amid a shift in Dutch policy toward Palestinians seeking to leave Gaza.

After initially facilitating departures for people whose visa applications had been approved and their family members following the outbreak of the war in October 2023, the government ended that assistance in December 2025, returning to its regular consular policy.

Between November 2023 and November 2025, the Netherlands provided departure assistance to approximately 216 people whose visa applications had been approved.

The issue had also prompted previous legal challenges.

Earlier this year, administrative court judges ordered the government to make efforts to help two Palestinians leave Gaza to collect their visas, with similar interim orders subsequently issued in other cases.

However, the Council of State, the Netherlands’ highest administrative court, later ruled that the government had no general legal obligation to provide such assistance, setting the stage for the latest legal challenge.