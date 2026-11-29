PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog attend the inauguration ceremony of the new rehabilitation center at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, Oct. 27, 2025. (Flash90)

No serving Israeli prime minister has previously been indicted on criminal charges.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is seeking to broker a deal to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, with the prime minister agreeing for the first time to send his lawyers to mediation talks at the president’s residence.

Netanyahu’s attorneys, Amit Hadad, Israel Wollnerman, and Noa Milstein, confirmed Sunday that they would take part, citing last week’s comments by the judges overseeing the case.

“In light of the judges’ words, there is no doubt that the trial should be concluded as soon as possible, and therefore we will meet at the President’s residence,” they said.

Herzog said negotiations should focus on finding common ground and bringing the proceedings to a close.

On Wednesday, the Jerusalem District Court judges presiding over Netanyahu’s corruption trial urged the prosecution to reconsider key charges in two of the three cases against him, warning that the prospects of conviction are low and recommending that proceedings in the third case be brought to a conclusion.

Case 4000, also known as the “Bezeq affair,” centers on allegations that Netanyahu advanced regulatory benefits for telecommunications company Bezeq in exchange for favorable coverage of his family on the Walla news website.

The judges questioned whether the evidence sufficiently establishes that regulatory benefits were granted as part of such an arrangement or that Netanyahu was aware of it.

They said both the bribery and breach of trust charges faced significant evidentiary difficulties.

“The chances of conviction are low,” Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman told Baharav-Miara, referring to the bribery and breach of trust charges in the Bezeq affair.

Case 2000 concerns alleged discussions between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes about favorable coverage in exchange for weakening the rival newspaper Israel Hayom.

Friedman-Feldman said there were doubts about whether Netanyahu’s actions, as described in the indictment, demonstrated that he received a personal benefit or constituted a criminal offense.

She recommended that prosecutors refine their arguments.

Case 1000, also known as the “Gifts affair,” involves allegations that Netanyahu received expensive gifts from businessmen Arnon Milchan and James Packer.

With most of the evidence already presented, the judge said, “It is possible to move toward a conclusion regarding this charge, and a procedural path must be found to achieve that.”

The judges recommended that the prosecution consider dropping the bribery charge in Case 4000, reconsidering the fraud and breach of trust charges in Case 2000, and finding a procedural way to conclude Case 1000.

Friedman-Feldman stressed that the judges were not issuing a ruling or delivering a judgment but sharing their assessment of the evidence and the state of the proceedings following the conclusion of Netanyahu’s testimony.

Netanyahu denies all the charges.

No serving Israeli prime minister has previously been indicted on criminal charges.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert resigned in 2008 ahead of his own indictment on corruption charges.

He was later convicted and served two-thirds of a 27-month prison sentence.