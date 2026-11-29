British media watchdog revokes license of London-based Arabic-language broadcaster after investigation into glorification of the October 7 massacre and promotion of Iranian-backed terrorist organizations.

By World Israel News Staff

British authorities have revoked the broadcasting license of an Arabic-language television channel operating out of London, following an investigation that found the outlet had disseminated antisemitic hate speech and expressed support for multiple terrorist organizations.

The British communications regulator Ofcom announced Friday that it had stripped Lualua TV‘s parent company, Shells for Media Productions Limited, of its television broadcasting license with immediate effect.

The channel, established by Bahraini opposition figures and primarily catering to audiences in Bahrain, has previously been accused of serving as a vehicle for Iranian propaganda and forming part of Tehran’s overseas influence operations.

Ofcom launched an investigation after Lualua TV livestreamed an address by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi on October 7, 2026, marking the third anniversary of the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

During the 45-minute address, the leader of the Iranian-backed Yemeni terrorist group celebrated the October 7 attacks and praised the activities of Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, all three of which are designated terrorist organizations under British law.

The broadcast also featured the Houthis’ slogan calling for the destruction of Israel and invoking a curse against Jews.

Ofcom found that the channel had disseminated antisemitic material without challenging the statements made during the address or providing critical analysis of their content.

The investigation also uncovered a series of social media posts published by Lualua TV expressing admiration for terrorist organizations and their leaders.

The regulator said that legitimate reporting on terrorist organizations and criticism of developments in the Middle East were protected forms of expression, but that the channel’s activities had crossed the line from news coverage into the promotion of terrorism.

Investigators also expressed concern over the conduct of the channel’s parent company, which failed to provide accurate recordings of the material under investigation and did not respond to an opportunity to present its arguments before the regulator.

“Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action against broadcasters is rightly set very high,” said Cristina Nicolotti Squires, Ofcom’s Broadcasting and Media Group Director.

The regulator nevertheless concluded that the company’s conduct was incompatible with its obligations as a licensed British broadcaster.

Conservative lawmaker and shadow national security minister Alicia Kearns welcomed the decision, describing it as “long overdue.”

“A British broadcasting license gave legitimacy to those promoting terrorism and peddling antisemitism, no more,” Kearns told The Jewish Chronicle.

Kearns called for further action against the channel’s internet-based operations, which remain unaffected by Friday’s decision.

Although Lualua TV held a British television broadcasting license, it was not using the license to distribute its programming through conventional regulated television platforms in Britain at the time of the investigation. Instead, the channel made its broadcasts available through its website.

The revocation therefore prevents Lualua TV from broadcasting on regulated British satellite, cable and terrestrial television platforms under its existing license, but does not shut down the channel or prohibit the continued online distribution of its programming.

The decision follows mounting scrutiny of Iranian-linked media organizations operating in Britain.

Lualua TV is reportedly a member of the Islamic Radio and Television Union, an Iranian media network sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in October 2020 after American authorities determined that it was owned or controlled by the Quds Force, the overseas operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Earlier this year, The Telegraph reported that security experts had warned British officials about Lualua TV‘s alleged role in Iranian covert influence operations.

A separate investigation published by Iran International earlier this month alleged that the Islamic Republic had used front companies and payments made through its embassy in Britain to expand its media influence in the country.