‘Accept our history or leave’: Merz warns Muslim immigrants who reject the country’s Holocaust responsibility

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Muslim immigrants who refuse to acknowledge Germany’s historical responsibility for the Holocaust should leave the country, declaring that the obligation extends to everyone living in Germany.

“This historical responsibility of our country applies just as much to those who come here to Germany from Islamic countries,” Merz said at a reception for Jewish athletes in Berlin. “Anyone who fails to abide by this must leave our country.”

His warning came after a basketball coach revealed that Jewish athletes are afraid to wear their Maccabi team jackets, which prominently display the Star of David, in public, fearing they could be targeted in antisemitic attacks.

The remarks come as Germany recorded 8,725 antisemitic incidents in 2025, including 178 physical assaults and 257 threats. According to monitoring group RIAS, 68% of incidents were linked to Israel.