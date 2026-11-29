Israeli cabinet mulls allowing multinational force into Gaza as US ramps up pressure

Turkish charities, in partnership with Khan Yunis municipal bulldozer crews, start to remove rubble from Palestinian homes and clear streets in the northern area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, after the Israeli army withdrew from some cities following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, October 23, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90)

Security cabinet to convene Sunday to consider allowing international troops to deploy to Gaza and the establishment of an Emirati-funded housing project in Rafah, as Board of Peace says “time to wait” has run out.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to convene Sunday evening to discuss a series of measures aimed at advancing US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip, including the deployment of an international military force and the establishment of a Palestinian residential neighborhood outside Hamas control.

The meeting comes amid mounting pressure from Washington on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement provisions of the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025, despite Hamas’s continued refusal to surrender its weapons.

According to two Israeli officials cited by The Jerusalem Post, ministers are expected to discuss authorizing the entry of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), a multinational military contingent established under Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the Gaza war.

While Israel’s security cabinet granted preliminary approval for a limited deployment of foreign troops in July, Jerusalem has yet to sign the Status of Forces Agreement, which would establish the legal authority and operating conditions of the multinational force.

Trump’s son-in-law and presidential envoy Jared Kushner pressed Netanyahu during a telephone conversation Tuesday night to fulfill commitments previously made to the president regarding implementation of the Gaza plan.

According to Channel 12, the Trump administration has asked Israel to approve the construction of facilities for the international force, the introduction of materials for humanitarian and infrastructure projects, and the departure of approximately 4,000 Palestinians for police training in Egypt.

The prospective Palestinian police officers have reportedly undergone Israeli security screening and are intended to form part of a new security apparatus that would replace Hamas’s police force.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the establishment of an Emirati-funded residential neighborhood in Rafah, in southern Gaza, in territory currently controlled by the Israeli military.

The project, dubbed “Green Rafah,” would initially provide temporary housing for Palestinians seeking to relocate to areas outside Hamas control, while serving as a pilot program for the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip under an alternative Palestinian administration.

The proposed measures would enable the Trump administration’s Board of Peace to begin implementing elements of its postwar plan without waiting for the completion of Hamas’s disarmament.

Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed skepticism regarding Hamas’s willingness to relinquish its weapons, arguing that the terrorist organization has used the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.

In July, the Board of Peace reached an agreement with Hamas on a 15-point disarmament framework envisioning the gradual transfer of weapons and governing authority alongside Israeli military withdrawals.

The Israeli government has objected to the proposed sequencing of the process, insisting that Hamas must be disarmed before further Israeli withdrawals take place.

American officials have sought to distinguish preliminary humanitarian and administrative measures from the permanent reconstruction of the coastal enclave.

Josh Gruenbaum, a senior adviser to the Board of Peace, told The Jerusalem Post last week that “reconstruction will not commence until there is confirmed demilitarization.”

Nevertheless, Gruenbaum accused the Israeli government of obstructing measures that could facilitate the dismantling of Hamas’s military and governing apparatus.

Earlier this week, Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov reportedly sent Netanyahu a letter warning that the US-led body could relinquish its United Nations mandate to oversee Gaza’s postwar rehabilitation if Israel failed to implement its previous commitments.

Kushner also warned in an interview with New York Magazine that Israel risked moving toward “global-pariah status” if it failed to change its approach to the Gaza issue.

Following Tuesday’s conversation between Kushner and Netanyahu, however, officials expressed renewed optimism regarding the prospects for implementing the agreement.

“We are encouraged by the latest discussions with the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) and Israel’s continued commitment to the president’s 20-point plan,” a Board of Peace official told The Times of Israel Friday.

A report published by Israel Hayom on Sunday cited a Board of Peace official who said that the body’s patience with Israel’s delays in implementing the Gaza plan is wearing thin.

“We’ve run out of time to wait,” the official said. “We were patient until the elections, but our mandate expires in a year.”

“That means that unless we make progress soon, we’ll go before Congress to renew our mandate without any progress to show for it. And good luck to Israel with the UN and the Palestinian Authority.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Thursday that the IDF would launch a renewed offensive in Gaza if Hamas failed to comply with the disarmament provisions of Trump’s plan.

The International Stabilization Force was formally authorized by the United Nations Security Council in November 2025 under Resolution 2803, which passed with 13 votes in favor and abstentions by Russia and China.

Sunday’s cabinet meeting comes as Netanyahu continues to head a caretaker government following Israel’s October 27 Knesset election, with former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot attempting to assemble a new governing coalition.