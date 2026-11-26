IDF declares Israel prepared to attack Iran without US as Netanyahu calls cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly calls for cabinet meeting Thursday night ahead of possible strikes on Iran, as the IDF says it is ready to resume attacks on Iran without American assistance.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel is prepared to launch a fresh military offensive against Iran without American participation, an Israeli military spokesman said Thursday morning, hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to convene his security cabinet amid mounting tensions with Tehran.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that the military was closely monitoring developments in Iran and was prepared to act independently if necessary.

“We are monitoring the situation and are ready to strike with force at any moment, including on our own, without the Americans,” Defrin said.

The spokesman stressed that there had been no change in emergency guidelines for Israeli civilians, while warning that the Iranian regime remained committed to Israel’s destruction and continued to work toward that objective.

Netanyahu is set to convene his security cabinet Thursday evening amid reports that Jerusalem and Washington are preparing for the possibility of renewed military action against the Islamic Republic, The Times of Israel reported, citing the office of a government minister.

The meeting also follows warnings from Israeli officials that Iran could launch a surprise attack against the Jewish state.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Tehran was working to develop chemical weapons, in addition to rebuilding its military capabilities following its war with Israel and the United States earlier this year.

Netanyahu has reportedly been pressing President Donald Trump to authorize a renewed military campaign against Iran, amid concerns that Tehran is replenishing its ballistic missile arsenal and restoring its damaged air defense systems.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman traveled to Washington earlier this month for consultations with senior American officials, during which he reportedly presented Israeli intelligence regarding Iran’s chemical weapons program.

The prospect of renewed hostilities has also emerged as a point of contention within Israel’s political establishment, with former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman demanding that Netanyahu refrain from launching a new military operation before a replacement government is sworn in.