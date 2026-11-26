The BBC faces antisemitism investigation over alleged mistreatment and discrimination against Jewish journalists.

By World Israel News Staff

The British government’s independent adviser on antisemitism is launching an investigation into the BBC following allegations that Jewish employees have been subjected to workplace discrimination, pressured to justify their Jewish identity and prevented from pursuing certain news stories.

Lord John Mann, a Labour peer who has served as the government’s antisemitism adviser since 2019, is expected to formally announce the investigation during an address at a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday evening.

The inquiry will solicit testimony from current and former Jewish BBC employees before seeking responses from senior executives at the publicly funded broadcaster. Mann intends to submit his findings to British Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

The investigation follows complaints from Jewish journalists who allege that they have been marginalized by colleagues and managers, with some reportedly driven out of the corporation.

Mann told The Times that the allegations pointed to a systemic problem extending beyond the conduct of individual journalists, arguing that previous efforts by BBC management to address antisemitism had been unsuccessful.

“This is institutional,” Mann said.

According to the adviser, Jewish employees have routinely been questioned about their views on international affairs and have had their professional judgment challenged on the basis of their Jewish identity.

“There is a pressure in the BBC to show that you are a ‘good Jew’,” Mann said.

He also expressed concern that Jewish employees were reluctant to lodge formal complaints for fear of professional repercussions, while alleging that some journalists had seen proposed stories rejected because of their Jewish background.

The investigation comes weeks after revelations concerning the treatment of Lucie Kon, an Oscar-winning documentary producer who received a settlement of more than £400,000 from the BBC after bringing employment proceedings against the corporation.

Kon alleged that she had experienced antisemitic harassment following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacres in Israel and was subsequently made redundant after submitting a formal complaint.

The BBC did not admit liability as part of the settlement.

The case prompted bipartisan demands in Parliament for an independent examination of antisemitism within the broadcaster, with lawmakers questioning whether existing internal procedures adequately protect Jewish employees.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier this month, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy acknowledged that the BBC needed to do more to combat antisemitism.

“This Government do not believe that antisemitism is just a problem for Jewish people to solve,” Nandy said.

The BBC has previously rejected allegations of institutional antisemitism and said it had not yet received notification of Mann’s investigation.

“We take any and all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously,” a BBC spokesperson said, noting that the corporation had introduced mandatory antisemitism training for employees and encouraged staff to report instances of discrimination.

The investigation represents the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the BBC‘s treatment of Jewish employees and its coverage of Israel.

In 2025, the broadcaster came under fire after airing a documentary about Gaza narrated by the son of a senior official in the Hamas-run administration.

The BBC also faced widespread condemnation for broadcasting a performance at the Glastonbury music festival during which the rap duo Bob Vylan led the audience in chants of “Death to the IDF.”

Last November, BBC Director-General Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness resigned following the publication of a leaked internal memorandum documenting alleged editorial failures, including anti-Israel bias in the corporation’s Arabic-language news service.

Davie’s successor, Matt Brittin, has pledged to combat antisemitism within the organization.

The latest investigation comes at a particularly sensitive time for the broadcaster, with the British government preparing to renew the BBC‘s Royal Charter, which establishes its governing framework, public responsibilities and institutional structure.

The existing charter expires at the end of 2027, with the government expected to outline its proposals for the BBC‘s future before the end of this year.