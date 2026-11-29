WATCH: Iranian man unloads piles of cash just to buy tomatoes November 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-man-unloads-piles-of-cash-just-to-buy-tomatoes/ Email Print Astonishing footage from Iran shows a man unloading piles of paper cash to buy tomatoes and a few minor grocery items, exposing the depths of the Iranian currency’s catastrophic collapse. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/PGLQi3tTZkE0ZPUv.mp4 currencyinflationIranrial