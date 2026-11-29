Giuliani says antisemitism has hit ‘unthinkable’ levels, vastly higher than anti-Muslim bigotry

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York and lawyer for President Donald Trump, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Former New York City mayor says anti-Jewish hatred far exceeds anti-Muslim bias in the city, following violent anti-Israel demonstration outside Brooklyn kosher restaurant.

By World Israel News Staff

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani expressed alarm Saturday over the prevalence of antisemitism in New York, arguing that hostility toward Jews now far exceeds anti-Muslim prejudice in America’s largest city.

Speaking with Newsmax, Giuliani discussed the violent anti-Israel demonstration outside a kosher restaurant in Brooklyn last week and the decision by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration to dismantle a specialized police unit responsible for responding to demonstrations.

Giuliani said that physically assaulting someone for being Jewish would have been “unthinkable” in the New York City of his childhood.

The former Republican mayor recalled growing up in a neighborhood populated by Irish, Italian and Jewish families, saying that residents would stand together against expressions of religious hatred despite their differences.

Giuliani also recalled his administration’s efforts to protect Muslim New Yorkers from retaliatory attacks following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, noting that he and then-Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik deployed police resources specifically to prevent such incidents.

His remarks came after hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators and pro-Israel counterprotesters gathered Wednesday outside Essen NY Deli, a kosher restaurant in Brooklyn’s heavily Jewish Midwood neighborhood.

The demonstration was organized by the anti-Zionist group Pal-Awda in response to an event hosted by Israeli real estate brokerage CapitIL.

Protest organizers alleged that the company was marketing properties in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, an accusation rejected by the brokerage. Giuliani also described the allegation as “untrue.”

Video footage from the demonstration showed protesters pushing against police barricades and scuffling with officers, while demonstrators chanted slogans calling for an intifada.

According to the New York Police Department, approximately 200 anti-Israel protesters and 200 pro-Israel demonstrators participated in the gathering. Three individuals were issued criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct.

New York State Senator Sam Sutton, whose district encompasses Midwood, condemned the demonstration as “yet another hateful protest targeting a Jewish-owned business in the heart of our district.”

The incident occurred just nine days after Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced plans to dissolve the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), fulfilling one of the mayor’s campaign promises.

The overhaul will establish a civilian-led protest response division whose members will be unarmed and will lack arrest powers.

A separate team of 30 police officers trained in de-escalation will support the civilian division, while another police unit will be responsible for crowd control and arrests when necessary.

Despite the announcement, members of the Strategic Response Group were deployed to Wednesday’s demonstration, with the planned restructuring not yet implemented.

Official NYPD statistics released earlier this month underscore the disproportionate targeting of Jewish New Yorkers in hate crimes.

Police confirmed 279 antisemitic hate crimes during the first ten months of 2026, compared with 37 anti-Muslim hate crimes.

While Jews constitute approximately 10% of New York City’s population, they were the targets of 52.6% of all confirmed hate crimes during that period.

Antisemitic hate crimes increased by 4.1% compared with the corresponding period last year, while anti-Muslim hate crimes increased by 85%, albeit from a substantially lower baseline.

In September, Mamdani unveiled a comprehensive municipal strategy for combating antisemitism, pledging increased funding for Jewish institutions, security measures and educational initiatives.

The initiative drew criticism from several major Jewish organizations, which argued that the administration had failed to adequately address the relationship between anti-Israel rhetoric and contemporary antisemitism.

Giuliani’s latest comments came four days after President Donald Trump awarded the former mayor the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.