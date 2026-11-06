90-year-old Holocaust survivor dies after months of suffering following Bondi terror attack

Eva Geller, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor from Hungary, has died nearly a year after being seriously wounded in the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Geller spent months in and out of hospital following the December 14, 2025, massacre, which killed 15 people and wounded dozens. Despite doctors initially telling her she would never walk again, she defied expectations and regained the ability to walk.

“She just never really recovered,” Rabbi Aron Moss said, praising her extraordinary determination. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed condolences, saying the tragedy continues to cause pain nearly a year later.

Police are awaiting the coroner’s findings to determine whether her death will be formally linked to the attack.