WATCH: Israeli woman completes grueling motorcycle race in Abu Dhabi November 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-woman-completes-grueling-motorcycle-race-in-abu-dhabi/ Email Print Israeli motorcyclist Alona Ben Natan conquered the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, winning the women’s category as the only woman to finish and becoming the first Israeli woman to complete the rally. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/83I6XpVaVrXSwRCt.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/yl6S67ekZ1DLBwvM.mp4 Abu Dhabibike