WATCH: Detroit imam claims only Islam and Allah will make the world a better place November 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-detroit-imam-claims-only-islam-and-allah-will-make-the-world-a-better-place/ Email Print Detroit imam Abdulkarim Yahya urged Muslims not to align themselves with nonbelievers, specifically Jews and Christians, while demanding they stop “bootlicking” political parties. Detroit Imam Abdulkarim Yahya: Allah Prohibits Muslims from Taking Jews and Christians as Allies; Only Allah and the Prophet Muhammad Can Bring Humanity to a Better Place; We Should Stop Bootlicking Non-Muslim Political Parties; Where Is Our Invitation to These People? https://t.co/sbm5cAZOSW — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 29, 2026 DetroitImamRadical Islam