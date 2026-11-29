Detroit imam Abdulkarim Yahya urged Muslims not to align themselves with nonbelievers, specifically Jews and Christians, while demanding they stop “bootlicking” political parties.

Detroit Imam Abdulkarim Yahya: Allah Prohibits Muslims from Taking Jews and Christians as Allies; Only Allah and the Prophet Muhammad Can Bring Humanity to a Better Place; We Should Stop Bootlicking Non-Muslim Political Parties; Where Is Our Invitation to These People? https://t.co/sbm5cAZOSW

— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 29, 2026