The move is based on checks with the Population and Immigration Authority, on Krazhanovsky’s own posts, and on the arrest and restraining order.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Israel has cancelled the passport of Andrey Krazhanovsky while he is in Paris, leaving him unable to board a flight back to Israel.

The cancellation was ordered by Interior Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Krazhanovsky, who is known online as “Andrey X,” immigrated to Israel from Russia in 2022 under the Law of Return.

He has repeatedly posted claims on X accusing Israel of being a “colonial apartheid state” and of committing “genocide.”

He was also arrested on October 28 over involvement in a violent incident in Judea and Samaria, and was ordered to stay away from the area until January 1, 2027.

He was in Paris covering student protests when his passport was cancelled.

The move is based on checks with the Population and Immigration Authority, on Krazhanovsky’s own posts, and on the arrest and restraining order.

It follows a request from Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli. Earlier this month, Chikli personally asked Sa’ar to use his authority to revoke Krazhanovsky’s Israeli citizenship.

In his letter, Chikli said Krazhanovsky was using his X account to wage a systematic, large-scale delegitimization campaign against Israel and its security forces.

“Israel is the home of the Jewish people, and it opened its gates to Krazhanovsky when he sought to leave Russia,” Chikli said at the time.

The move also follows a demand from the Koach Hitarvut lobby for immediate action against Krazhanovsky.

The organization welcomed the decision, calling it “brave and necessary.”