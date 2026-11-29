Responsible digitization must maintain a clear connection between transcribed text and the original artifact, document any changes made during processing and identify passages that remain uncertain.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A child’s drawings, a message engraved on clay and a piece of cloth smuggled out of a prison can tell stories that words alone cannot.

But artificial intelligence tools used to preserve Holocaust-era documents risk losing those details, an Israeli researcher warns in a new study.

As AI is increasingly used to make Holocaust-era documents accessible to new generations, the research highlights how digital processing can recover faded or damaged words while losing the visual and material details that help explain their historical significance.

“What remains of a final testimony when a computer is able to read the words but loses the story behind them?” asks Dr. Yael Hacohen of Tel Aviv University’s Department of English and American Studies, whose research was published in the peer-reviewed journal AI & SOCIETY.

Hacohen examined three Holocaust-era artifacts using digital tools for image processing, handwriting recognition, text correction, translation, and cataloging.

Rather than measuring the overall accuracy of the technology, she traced how different stages of digital processing affected the historical and personal meaning of the objects.

The three items were selected as challenging examples and are not intended to represent all Holocaust-era documents.

One artifact consists of two clay tablets on which Eliezer Heiman engraved the names of his family members and a message for future generations in Hebrew while hiding in the Kovno area, in present-day Kaunas, Lithuania.

Their shape recalls the biblical Tablets of the Law, while their inscriptions combine a family record with biblical references to bondage and destruction.

Digital recognition tools struggled to distinguish the engraved letters from shadows, soot, and flakes of clay.

The available digital image also flattened the tablets’ physical depth, making it difficult to capture the relationship between the inscriptions and the damaged surface.

Hacohen argues that these marks are not simply obstacles to transcription.

They bear witness to the destruction of the hiding place, where those sheltering there perished, and help explain the circumstances in which the tablets survived.

Beyond the Words

A second artifact is an illustrated poem written by Eva Schulzová, a young girl in the Theresienstadt ghetto, in the present-day Czech Republic, shortly before she was deported to Auschwitz and murdered.

The poem describes a night in the ghetto and ends with the girl wondering how many more nights like it they would have to endure. Her answer is that only God knows.

The final lines, written faintly in pencil, were particularly difficult for the technology to decipher.

Although the software recovered much of the poem’s text, the digital processing weakened the relationship between the words and accompanying illustrations.

It also failed to capture the significance of the drawings as part of a child’s account of life in the ghetto.

The third artifact is a piece of cloth on which Sal Bramson, a young Jewish man from Amsterdam, recorded his prison cell through drawings and written explanations.

The cloth was secretly delivered to his mother inside the collar of a shirt sent out for washing.

The technology achieved partial success in extracting the writing but struggled to preserve the relationship between the drawings and their accompanying captions.

Separating these elements from the fabric also risks obscuring how the object was used to show his mother what life in captivity was like and how it reached her through the prison laundry.

Hacohen argues that responsible digitization must maintain a clear connection between transcribed text and the original artifact, document any changes made during processing and identify passages that remain uncertain.

Digital records should preserve the original images alongside transcriptions, translations, and relevant information about the objects’ physical condition and history.

“Artificial intelligence can give new generations access to testimonies from the Holocaust era, but our responsibility does not end with deciphering the words,” she wrote.

“To pass these testimonies on to future generations, we must also preserve the connection between the words and the object that survived and make clear what we have managed to decipher and what we still do not know.”

She concluded, “A more legible text is not necessarily a more complete testimony.”