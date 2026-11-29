Ra'am party head MK Mansour Abbas arrives to a faction meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Even before his comments threw into question his sincerity in condemning Hamas as a terrorist group, some warned that Abbas couldn’t be trusted.

By JNS

In a Hebrew-language interview on Saturday night with Channel 12 reporter Dana Weiss, Ra’am (United Arab List) party Chairman Mansour Abbas appeared to finally condemn Hamas as a terrorist group, something he’s repeatedly resisted doing.

However, the next day, in an Arabic-language radio broadcast, he suggested he only did so because it was politically expedient.

Even in the Channel 12 interview, Abbas did not explicitly state that Hamas was a terrorist group. Instead, he pointed to a proposed law his party had signed on to in which Hamas is described as a terrorist group.

Then on Sunday, Abbas assured listeners of Nas Radio, an Arabic-language station in Nazareth:

“We’ll meet again for another interview in a week or two, a month or two, and you’ll see I didn’t give anything away for free. … There is a political path [we’re on] in which we aspire to replace this racist, fascist and criminal government that is against us with another that we hope will be more positive, not as bad, more open to serving all its citizens, particularly its Arab citizens.”

Even before his comments threw into question his sincerity in condemning Hamas as a terrorist group, some warned that Abbas couldn’t be trusted.

“Abbas wants to join the government to destroy Israel from within, and for that he will tell any lie they ask him to. We must not fall into this trap and form a disastrous government that relies on Israel’s enemies,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionist party said on Nov. 27.

Critics say Abbas will say whatever is necessary to be acceptable to the Israeli public, following a concept established by Muslim Brotherhood thinker Yusuf al-Qaradawi (1926–2022) known as wasatiyyah.

Wasatiyyah provides a way for Muslims living as minorities to engage with the dominant culture. In other words, “to speak in a way that the West hears what it wants to hear [while] concealing their true intentions,” Moran Tal, an Arabic-language researcher for the Israeli NGO Regavim, told JNS earlier this month.

Abbas has stated that he wants to be part of a new government. Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot of the Yashar party has made recognizing Hamas as a terrorist group a precondition for joining any government that he would lead.

As of Sunday afternoon, it appears that Eisenkot will work with the Arab parties.

He announced, following a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that he wouldn’t hold any more meetings with Israel’s current leader.

They had been in talks to establish a unity government.

The announcement appeared to signal that Eisenkot would move forward with a minority government—that is, one with fewer than 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset and dependent on Arab parties to support it from outside the coalition.