WATCH: NY gubernatorial candidate slams Hochul, Mamdani over rampant antisemitism October 14, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ny-gubernatorial-candidate-slams-hochul-mamdani-over-rampant-antisemitism/ Email Print New York governor candidate Bruce Blakeman blasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani as an antisemite for letting Jewish hatred run rampant in the city while slamming opponent Kathy Hochul for her weak response. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/lCVejfsq5GK9fF-.mp4 AntisemitismBruce BlakemangovernorKathy HochulNew York