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WATCH: NY gubernatorial candidate slams Hochul, Mamdani over rampant antisemitism

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New York governor candidate Bruce Blakeman blasted Mayor Zohran Mamdani as an antisemite for letting Jewish hatred run rampant in the city while slamming opponent Kathy Hochul for her weak response.

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