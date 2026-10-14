WATCH: IDF busts Hamas and PFLP offices hiding behind charity fronts October 14, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-busts-hamas-and-pflp-offices-hiding-behind-charity-fronts/ Email Print IDF forces raided two sham charities in Samaria that served as Hamas and PFLP offices, arresting five operatives and seizing computers, documents, and checkbooks tied to terror funds. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/a17df63b7c95429f9da77955dd90e884.mp4 CharityIDFSamariaTerrorism