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WATCH: IDF busts Hamas and PFLP offices hiding behind charity fronts

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IDF forces raided two sham charities in Samaria that served as Hamas and PFLP offices, arresting five operatives and seizing computers, documents, and checkbooks tied to terror funds.

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