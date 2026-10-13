Trump hints at US strikes on Houthis after deadly Saudi airport attacks

A speed boat strapped with explosives near Saudi Royal Navy vessels in the Red Sea. (Saudi Interior Ministry via AP)

Trump accused the Houthis of reemerging “probably at the behest of Iran” and deliberately attempting to raise oil prices before the U.S. elections.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump suggested the United States could strike the Houthis following a series of attacks on Saudi Arabian airports that killed close to 20 people and injured hundreds, warning that he would “never forget” the group’s actions.

“The Houthis are behaving very badly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them and, at their request, stopped.”

Trump accused the Houthis of reemerging “probably at the behest of Iran” and deliberately attempting to raise oil prices before the U.S. elections by attacking Saudi Arabia.

“Somebody should explain to them that I’m not running in the Elections, I’ve already won, IN A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE, but I’ll be there after the Elections, and I will never forget!” Trump wrote.

Trump also raised the possibility of U.S. military action while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 10 before leaving for a rally in Tennessee.

“We may. We’re going to look at it,” Trump said. “We just found out about the recent attack. So we’ll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

His comments followed a projectile strike on the complex housing Terminals 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest airport. Thirteen people were killed and more than 300 injured, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Later that day, another projectile fell near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen, announced on X. Al-Malki did not confirm that the airport was directly hit.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for all of the attacks.

The attacks began days after Yemen’s Saudi-backed government announced a major offensive against the Houthis on Oct. 4.