As Europe turns against Israel, Albania moves to deepen ties with Jewish state

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama seen during a special plenum session held in his honor at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, January 26, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israeli tourism to Albania has surged, rising from approximately 7,000 visitors in 2023 to more than 100,000 in 2026.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

As Israel faces mounting diplomatic pressure across Europe, Albania is moving to strengthen its partnership with the Jewish state, with the two countries signing an expanded cooperation agreement covering security, technology, trade, and other strategic sectors.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar traveled to Tirana, Albania’s capital, on Monday for a diplomatic visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties, meeting with several senior officials, including Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha and Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi.

“Israel and Albania are two democracies united by common values, shared challenges, mutual interests, and a strong friendship,” the Israeli top diplomat wrote in a post on X. “Albania is a true friend of Israel that has consistently stood by its side.”

Marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations, Israeli and Albanian officials signed an expanded government-to-government cooperation agreement, opening new avenues for collaboration in security, technology and innovation, trade and investment, agriculture, culture, and education.

In the past few years, Israeli tourism to Albania has surged, rising from approximately 7,000 visitors in 2023 to more than 100,000 in 2026, reflecting closer ties between the two countries and opening the door to greater economic and cultural exchange.

Under the newly signed agreement, the two countries aim to build on this momentum by further boosting Israeli tourism to Albania and enabling the Albanian government to contract Israeli companies directly, opening new avenues for business and investment.

Albanian Foreign Minister Hoxha welcomed the expanded cooperation, underscoring the enduring friendship between the two nations and their determination to turn that relationship into a broader strategic partnership.

“This year marks the 35th anniversary of Albania–Israel diplomatic relations, built on a profound and genuine friendship between our peoples, shared democratic values and mutual respect,” the Albanian top diplomat wrote in a post on X.

“Today, we reaffirmed our shared commitment, strong political will, and growing determination to further deepen our partnership.”

Hoxha also praised the newly signed agreement, describing it as a significant step toward translating the two countries’ longstanding friendship into concrete opportunities for cooperation and shared prosperity.

“It stands not only a testament to the strength of our relationship today, but also an investment in a future of closer cooperation, greater prosperity, and stronger ties between our two nations,” he said.

As part of his diplomatic visit, Saar also met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, whom he praised as a “steadfast friend of Israel,” while recognizing his efforts to combat terrorism and antisemitism worldwide.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, Albania has remained a close European ally of Israel, maintaining supportive relations with the Jewish state even as other countries have intensified diplomatic pressure and backed international efforts to boycott and isolate Jerusalem.

Albania also occupies a unique place in Jewish history as the only European country whose Jewish population increased during World War II, growing from a few hundred before the war to approximately 2,000 by its end.

Muslim and Christian Albanian families risked their lives to shelter and protect Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi persecution.

Despite the German occupation, nearly all Jews in Albania survived the Holocaust thanks to Albanian families who sheltered them from the Nazis, guided by Besa, a traditional code of honor that calls on people to protect others regardless of their religion or background.