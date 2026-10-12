Global campaign shows how anti-Israel protests are organized

Demonstrators hold placards and banners during a protest in support of the Palestinian people of Gaza, in London, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Weeks prior to the protests, the anti-Israel alliance had readied campaign posters in seven languages.

By JNS

Anti-Israel activists took part in a “Global Day of Action” on Oct. 10.

The protests used similar messaging, signage and tactics, according to a Fox News Digital investigative piece, which revealed how international protests are mobilized.

The protests were organized by the Global Alliance for Gaza, which describes itself as a “coalition of grassroots movements, civil society organizations, academic and cultural institutions, trade unions, digital platforms, and public figures” dedicated to the Palestinian issue.

Serving as chairman of the alliance is Jeremy Corbyn, the former British Labour Party leader, who was suspended from the party for his failure to deal with antisemitism in the party’s ranks.

Fox News Digital identified three main groups behind the alliance, themselves coalitions of smaller organizations: the Global Alliance for the Palestinian Territories, the Anti-Apartheid Movement for Palestine and the Global Coalition to End the Occupation of Palestine.

A total of 179 organizations took part in the coalition with 322 events scheduled across the globe over three days through Sunday, the outlet reported.

Among the organizations that took part was CodePink.

It received $1.33 million from Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based tech tycoon and communist, who has been linked to the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protests that roiled American campuses from 2023-2025.

CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans, who is married to Singham, participated in a New York City protest, marching behind activists from Revolutionary Communists of America, who chanted, “Long live the intifada,” Fox News Digital reported.

“Intifada,” an Arabic word for “uprising,” and associated with Palestinian violence against Israel, was used across the global campaign.

Rallies took place from New Brunswick, Canada to Bangladesh.

“The global coordination illustrates how contemporary protest movements combine international leadership, local activist networks, standardized visual branding, emotionally charged messaging and traditional news outreach into a single mobilization infrastructure in which professional political organizing amplifies the sincerely held convictions of individual demonstrators,” Fox News Digital reported.

A separate report from the outlet found that the student protests in France were organized the same way.

Planning, messaging, signage and media strategy were prepared “long before the first demonstrators gathered,” it said.

Weeks prior to the protests, the alliance had readied campaign posters in seven languages.

Common graphics included barbed wire and watermelons, which have become anti-Israel symbols.

Posters across the campaign included identical messaging, such as: “You cannot erase a homeland,” “End the genocide. Defend the land,” and “Defend the land. Protect its children.”

“Genocide” was a commonly used term.

The stated goal of the campaign is to put “Palestine” back on the map in terms of international media attention.

“The materials offer a window into the battle for public attention that increasingly accompanies international conflicts,” Fox News Digital reported.