Iran threatens invasions if US resumes war – report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the late pro-US Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and brought Islamic clerics to power, in Tehran, Feb. 10, 2025. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Tehran reportedly has threatened ground invasions of other Middle Eastern countries if US resumes strikes.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian officials have threatened to send ground forces into neighboring countries and launch attacks against US military assets and critical infrastructure across the Middle East if Washington renews its military campaign against the Islamic Republic, according to a report published Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal.

The warnings, conveyed privately to regional governments and intermediaries, come as Tehran prepares for the possibility that President Donald Trump will order another major round of strikes following the November 3 US midterm elections.

Iranian officials have raised the possibility of cross-border ground operations, although they have not identified which countries could be targeted or provided details about the scale of any potential incursion.

Tehran has also warned Arab governments that renewed hostilities could result in attacks on Saudi Arabian oil installations and other strategically important infrastructure throughout the Persian Gulf.

Iranian officials have separately threatened to intensify attacks against American military personnel, including attempts to sink US warships and kill their crews.

The warnings follow comments Sunday by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who threatened to expand Iran’s potential targets to include the United Arab Emirates and regional technology infrastructure.

Rezaei warned that another major confrontation could see Iranian attacks against “cables, data centers, AI facilities and other sites in the region.”

The Iranian official also described Washington’s latest response to Tehran’s proposals for ending the conflict as “insufficient,” saying the US had accepted some Iranian demands but had failed to clarify its position on others.

The growing threats coincide with preparations by both countries for another potential military confrontation.

The Pentagon is reinforcing its presence in the Middle East, with a third aircraft carrier strike group and an additional Marine expeditionary unit heading toward the region. American defense officials are also considering the deployment of additional air defense systems and munitions.

Meanwhile, Iran has been working to rebuild its missile and drone production capabilities while strengthening defenses around sensitive nuclear facilities.

Satellite imagery has revealed newly constructed earthen barriers surrounding the Natanz nuclear facility and the underground site known as Pickaxe Mountain, apparently intended to complicate potential American ground operations.

Iran has also stepped up efforts to mobilize public support for another conflict, including civilian military training campaigns and publicity surrounding Revolutionary Guard exercises.

The developments come amid growing evidence of Iranian efforts to threaten American military assets beyond the Middle East.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said a suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford, a British airbase used by US bombers during operations against Iran, was “highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran” and “almost certainly directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.”

The US recently withdrew approximately 12 B-1 strategic bombers from the base following intelligence warnings about a possible Iranian drone attack.

Iran has denied involvement in the suspected plot.

Trump previously confirmed that the aircraft had been relocated because of a potential threat.

“We had an idea that there might be a threat,” the president said, explaining the decision to move the bombers.