Netanyahu, Trump discussed striking Iran before election

Trump has said he would not attack Iran before the elections.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a possible new joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran with President Donald Trump, citing concerns over renewed Iranian nuclear activity, N12 reported Tuesday.

Netanyahu and Trump have held several conversations over the past two weeks about renewed large-scale fighting with Iran, including a potential operation targeting military sites and nuclear facilities.

U.S. officials said they believed Netanyahu was interested in resuming strikes before Israel’s Oct. 27 elections

Netanyahu, however, told Israeli security chiefs in recent days that Trump had raised the prospect of renewed fighting before the elections and asked whether Israel would participate, according to a senior Israeli official.

“Bibi spoke with the president about it several times, and the president told him, ‘Well, you know what, Bibi, go ahead and get ready.’ But he didn’t really give him any commitment. ‘Go ahead and get ready’ could mean now, it could mean later, and it could mean never,” a U.S. official said.

Trump initially appeared prepared to give Netanyahu a green light before becoming less enthusiastic about the proposal, a senior Israeli official said.

A senior U.S. official said Trump has repeatedly shifted his position.

Trump has said he would not attack Iran before the elections.

The IDF and U.S. Central Command nevertheless remain on high alert and are completing preparations in case he changes his position, according to the sources.

Any renewed conflict could affect Israel’s Oct. 27 elections as well as the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) are the strongest advocates within the U.S. administration for renewed large-scale military action against Iran, according to a second senior U.S. official.

Most of Trump’s advisers currently favor maintaining sanctions and economic pressure rather than resuming military operations.

“They argue that this economic strangulation is working better and better. Let’s keep doing it,” the second U.S. official said.