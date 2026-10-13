Israel Defense Ministry and 19 tech firms showcase tech systems at Washington show October 13, 2026 Israeli defense officials at the AUSA 2026 in Washington. (MOD)(MOD)Israel Defense Ministry and 19 tech firms showcase tech systems at Washington show Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israel-defense-ministry-and-19-tech-firms-showcase-tech-systems-at-washington-show/ Email Print The exhibition aligns with a broader Ministry of Defense reform initiative aimed at expanding global defense exports, which reached a record $19.2 billion in 2025. By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS Israel’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) is leading a delegation of 19 defense companies at the AUSA (Association of the United States Army) 2026 land warfare exposition in Washington, D.C., showcasing combat-tested technologies under the Israeli National Pavilion. The delegation features advanced systems, including net-based counter-drone interception, anti-GPS jamming software, autonomous explosive detection, AI-driven thermal optics, hybrid drone engines, and tactical solar charging gear. The exhibition aligns with a broader Ministry of Defense reform initiative aimed at expanding global defense exports, which reached a record $19.2 billion in 2025. SIBAT officials highlighted that the delegation—comprising both established defense contractors and agile startups—aims to deepen strategic partnerships and long-term procurement agreements with the U.S. military and international allies. The Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense. The AUSA 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition takes place from October 12 to 14, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Defense MinistryIsraeli armsUS Army