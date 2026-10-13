Israel Defense Ministry and 19 tech firms showcase tech systems at Washington show

Israeli defense officials at the AUSA 2026 in Washington. (MOD)

The exhibition aligns with a broader Ministry of Defense reform initiative aimed at expanding global defense exports, which reached a record $19.2 billion in 2025.

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

Israel’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) is leading a delegation of 19 defense companies at the AUSA (Association of the United States Army) 2026 land warfare exposition in Washington, D.C., showcasing combat-tested technologies under the Israeli National Pavilion.

The delegation features advanced systems, including net-based counter-drone interception, anti-GPS jamming software, autonomous explosive detection, AI-driven thermal optics, hybrid drone engines, and tactical solar charging gear.

The exhibition aligns with a broader Ministry of Defense reform initiative aimed at expanding global defense exports, which reached a record $19.2 billion in 2025.

SIBAT officials highlighted that the delegation—comprising both established defense contractors and agile startups—aims to deepen strategic partnerships and long-term procurement agreements with the U.S. military and international allies.

The Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense.

The AUSA 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition takes place from October 12 to 14, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.