Facts that the media and many politicians will not admit

In short, Trump has been neutralizing a potentially nuclear-armed, revolutionary Iran; trying to strengthen the Israel-Arab alignment; and sidelining Iran’s terrorist proxies.

By Majid Rafizadeh, Gatestone Institute

Americans, please ignore the media outlets and the politicians scrambling for votes. Instead, kindly look at a few facts?

President Donald J. Trump has not only been strengthening America; through his basically unyielding policies in the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific, and the Western Hemisphere, he has been safeguarding Western civilization, the free world, and ultimately global peace.

First, please consider Trump’s having rescued the Panama Canal from China, liberated Venezuela, peacefully secured Greenland to protect the Western hemisphere, and especially his ongoing commitment to ensure that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon.

Think for a minute of what it otherwise will be able to do to any American (or European) city: Boston, Miami, Washington, New York…

For years, Iran’s regime has been closing in on having nuclear weapons.

Under then-President Barack Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), “nuclear deal,” and its sunset clauses, Iran’s regime could already legitimately have as many nuclear weapons as it liked—beginning last October.

Urgent assessments last year appeared that Iran’s regime stood less than two weeks away from completing 11 nuclear bombs.

This is the same Iranian regime that, since its founding in 1979, has openly been chanting “Death to America” and seeking to “Export the Islamic Revolution,” now trying to entrench itself in the US.

This is the same Iran that has been successfully establishing a global ummah [nation] under its version of Sharia rule and creating conditions in which, as the Islamic Republic of Iran’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini framed it:

“We shall export our revolution to the whole world. Until the cry ‘There is no god but Allah’ resounds over the whole world, there will be struggle.”

Iran’s regime has already targeted and attacked countries not even parties to its main conflict.

A nuclear-armed Iran would have faced little pushback in attempting to wipe not only Israel but also Europe and anyone else off the map.

As President Trump put it, if Iran had a nuclear weapon, it would, “without question,” use it.

President Trump, unlike seven other presidents, did not just talk—he acted.

Through his administration’s sustained economic pressure, military operations, and refusal to accept the regime’s usual stalling, Iran’s nuclear infrastructure has been significantly degraded, with the possibility of more on the way.

Preventing a revolutionary theocracy that chants “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” from obtaining nuclear arms is arguably the most consequential national security achievement of the era.

The media that once treated every Iranian advance as inevitable now looks away and reproaches the administration for higher consumer prices that were largely put there by his predecessor.

Expecting the opposition party to lower gas prices, according to Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen, is like expecting the arsonist to put out the fire he started.

If you think gasoline is expensive now, he noted, the other party has been trying to eliminate fossil fuels, thereby producing a scarcity that raises prices. [source, Fox Business news, “Kudlow,” October 7, 2026]

Second, economic pressure has bitten hard. The Iranian rial has collapsed in value. On free-market rates, the dollar has traded near 2.6 million to 2.7 million rials—among the most devalued currencies on the planet. Compare that to the level when Trump returned to office.

Inflation since then in Iran has soared. The regime’s response has been increased internal security measures and checkpoints, apparently reflecting fear that economic despair might spark more unrest.

Trump’s maximum-pressure approach—sanctions, enforcement, and denial of revenue streams—has starved the regime of the resources it needs to fund its nuclear and terrorist-proxy ambitions as well as to buy domestic quiet.

Third, Iran’s once-touted conventional forces have been decimated. Its air force has been effectively eliminated.

Its naval assets have collapsed—scores of vessels destroyed or disabled. Air defense systems have been degraded across wide areas.

What remains functional centers largely on drones and ballistic missiles.

Rebuilding modern air and naval power requires money, time, technology, and an industrial capacity that a sanctioned, isolated regime does not possess.

Fourth, no previous American president or world leader engineered the degree of practical alignment between Israel, America, and key Arab states that have so far continued and expanded under Trump’s second term.

The Abraham Accords framework—originally forged in his first term—has shown resilience and renewed momentum. UAE-Israel ties in particular have deepened, producing security, economic, and diplomatic cooperation that enrages Tehran.

Iranian officials and clerics have denounced these relationships in the strongest terms, as strategic threats to the regime’s narrative of permanent Arab-Israeli hostility.

Fifth, Trump’s support for Israel has contributed to significant degradation of Hamas and Hezbollah capabilities.

Standing with the Israeli people after October 7 and through subsequent campaigns has not been cost-free, but it has constrained Iran’s most important regional proxies.

A Middle East in which Israel and pragmatic Arab states coordinate more closely against Iranian expansion is a safer region for the United States and its allies.

Previous administrations talked about “rebalancing;” this one has actually altered “facts on the ground.”

Those determined to defeat even the most constructive policies of President Trump—rather than seeing them as a win for Americans—appear to see any victory of his as a defeat for themselves, threatening their chances of being elected.

They have to reframe his achievements as catastrophes to criticize and oppose.

In short, Trump has been neutralizing a potentially nuclear-armed, revolutionary Iran; trying to strengthen the Israel-Arab alignment; and sidelining Iran’s terrorist proxies.

These accomplishments in just two years represent a triumph in rolling back a nearly half-century threat not only to regional stability but also—through oil and geographic realignment—weakening Russia and China, reclaiming Western interests, and rescuing the survival of the Free World.

For that, at a minimum, President Trump deserves at least a small, semi-audible thank you rather than unremitting hostility.

So: Thank you, Mr. President. Ignore the haters.

The stakes—American national security, the survival of Israel and Western civilization, global peace, and the prevention of nuclear catastrophe in the hands of a messianic regime—are too crucial to be bent into distractions.