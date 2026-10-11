Wave of weekend Palestinian attacks target Israelis across Judea and Samaria

The scene of a car-ramming terror attack near Beitunia on Route 443, Sept. 23, 2026. (United Hatzalah)

Other incidents included the burning of a vehicle, a Palestinian flag attached to an object suspected of being an explosive device, and the placement of stone roadblocks on access roads to farms.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A series of attacks against Israeli residents, shepherds, and hikers across Judea and Samaria over the weekend left several people injured, while a separate poisoning incident killed several goats, according to Hatzala Judea & Samaria and the Israel Police.

Rock-throwing incidents were reported at multiple locations, including near Deir Abu Mash’al, Rechelim, Al-Mughayyir, Ateret, and the Barkan Industrial Zone.

An Israeli shepherd, Or Nachman, was seriously injured by rocks thrown west of Al-Mughayyir.

Other victims sustained minor injuries, including a youth from Givat Tidhar who was struck in the head when dozens of Palestinians, accompanied by foreign “anarchists,” approached the hilltop.

He was evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Be’er Yaakov for further treatment.

Shepherds were also attacked with clubs south of Ateret, while a shepherd from Mevaser Shalom sustained blunt-force injuries in an assault attributed by Hatzala to Palestinians from Uzzarin.

At Kele David Farm near Neve Tzuf, a disturbance involving rock-throwing included an attempt to seize a resident’s weapon. The attacker was lightly injured and evacuated by the Red Crescent, according to the report.

Other incidents included the burning of a vehicle on the access road to Tel Talpiot, the discovery of a Palestinian flag attached to an object suspected of being an explosive device, and the placement of stone roadblocks on access roads to farms.

Police said similarly rigged flags were found near Metzudat David and Mount Hatzor, both in proximity to the Palestinian village of Al-Mughayyir.

Police bomb disposal personnel handled the suspected device.

Separately, four goats died, and several others were affected by poison in grazing lands near Metzudat David, close to Al-Mughayyir.

Hatzala described the incident as a repeat attack and said its records listed 19 livestock-poisoning incidents since the start of 2026, including four in which poison was discovered before animals were harmed.

Police said they had opened an investigation into the livestock incident. Officers and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District collected evidence and statements at the scene.