Jews 9 times more likely to be attacked than Muslims in UK

Jews face nearly nine times as many hate crimes per capita as Muslims in Britain, official figures show.

By World Israel News Staff

Jewish people in England and Wales are targeted by nearly nine times as many police-recorded religious hate crimes per capita as Muslims, according to newly released British government figures, as antisemitic incidents continue to rise amid tensions surrounding Israel and the Middle East.

Statistics published Thursday by the Home Office show that police recorded 116.5 religious hate crimes targeting Jews per 10,000 Jewish residents in the year ending March 2026, compared with 13.3 per 10,000 Muslims.

The disparity makes Jews the religious group with by far the highest rate of police-recorded hate crimes relative to their population, despite accounting for less than 1% of the population of England and Wales.

The findings come as the overall number of hate crimes recorded by British police climbed to 146,825, an increase of 7% over the previous year.

Religiously motivated hate crimes rose 13% to 11,419, while racially motivated offenses increased 9% to 107,926.

Police recorded 3,162 religious hate crimes targeting Jews, up 10% from 2,874 the previous year. Anti-Muslim offenses increased by 15%, from 4,479 to 5,132.

Although Muslims experienced a larger total number of recorded religious hate crimes, the considerably smaller Jewish population meant that the rate of offenses targeting Jews was almost nine times higher.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a British Jewish security organization that monitors antisemitism, said the latest figures “show that antisemitic hate crime remains at an unacceptably high level.”

The organization warned that hostility arising from conflicts abroad was contributing to antisemitism in Britain and called for stronger action to prevent international tensions from fueling attacks against Jewish communities.

“Much more needs to be done across society to tackle this problem,” the organization said.

The Home Office identified October 2025 as a particularly dangerous period for British Jews, with antisemitic offenses surging following the deadly terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester.

On October 2, 2025, Jihad al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent, attacked worshippers attending Yom Kippur services at the synagogue, driving a vehicle toward the building before launching a knife attack.

Two Jewish worshippers, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, were killed during the attack, which took place just days before the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel.

Police recorded 274 antisemitic offenses that month, the highest monthly total during the reporting period.

The Home Office said anti-Jewish offenses had remained elevated since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, with major developments in the Middle East frequently coinciding with increases in antisemitic incidents in Britain.

The figures also cover a series of attacks against Jewish institutions, including the March 2026 arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Hatzola Jewish volunteer emergency service in Golders Green, north London.

An analysis of the offenses targeting Jews found that approximately 45% involved public fear, alarm or distress, while 17% concerned criminal damage or arson.

Malicious communications accounted for another 11%, while approximately 9% involved physical assaults.

Anti-Muslim offenses also rose, with the Home Office identifying spikes in September 2025, amid protests and public disorder, and March 2026, following the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The British Muslim Trust reported separately that it had verified 78 attacks and incidents involving Muslim places of worship during the 12 months ending in July, including acts of vandalism and intimidation.

“The rising tide of hatred in this country requires a whole society response,” said the organization’s chief executive, Akeela Ahmed.

British Policing Minister Sarah Jones described the rise in hate crimes as “a stark warning that hatred continues to blight our communities.”

She said the government was increasing funding to protect Jewish and Muslim communities and implementing broader reforms to policing.

The figures also indicate that religiously and racially motivated hate crimes have reached their highest recorded levels since comparable records began in 2012, when data from London’s Metropolitan Police are excluded because of changes to its reporting system.