US-Iran talks stall as Qatar struggles to bridge gaps over Hormuz, nuclear program – report

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, right, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani shake hands for media at the start of their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Efforts by Qatar to broker a deal between the US and Iran have reportedly yielded little to no progress this week, raising the prospect of renewed fighting after the November midterms.

By World Israel News Staff

Qatari-mediated talks between the United States and Iran have made little progress this week, with neither side willing to compromise on its core demands and officials increasingly concerned that major fighting could resume after the US midterm elections, Axios reported Wednesday.

Three sources familiar with the negotiations told Axios that the latest diplomatic push had failed to produce significant movement, despite intensive shuttle diplomacy by Qatar between Tehran and Washington.

Qatari mediator Ali al-Thawadi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his team for several hours in New York on Monday, where the sides discussed a two-page compromise proposal intended to address both Iran’s demands concerning the US naval blockade and Washington’s demands for concessions on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Al-Thawadi traveled to Washington later Monday for discussions with Trump adviser Jared Kushner and other US officials. Vice President JD Vance joined a portion of the meeting.

But the talks failed to narrow the fundamental divide.

“It is stuck. The Iranians are asking for things the U.S. can’t accept and the U.S. thinks it is winning so there is no need for compromise,” a source familiar with the negotiations told Axios.

US officials believe President Donald Trump could order a return to major combat operations after the November 3 midterm elections if diplomacy fails, according to the report.

Qatari officials intend to continue mediating but are becoming increasingly frustrated with both sides’ refusal to move, two sources told Axios.

Qatar publicly confirmed Tuesday that it was continuing to shuttle messages between Washington and Tehran.

“Qatar’s mediation efforts are ongoing, and we are currently relaying messages between the American and Iranian sides,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

“We are exchanging messages between the parties and we are working towards establishing common ground in order to get into a deal that would save all of us from the repercussions of the conflict,” he added.

The latest negotiations center heavily on two interconnected disputes: Iran’s nuclear program and restrictions affecting navigation and Iranian commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has demanded that Washington return to the framework of a memorandum of understanding reached in June before Tehran considers new nuclear concessions, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Regional mediators, including Pakistan and Egypt, have pressed Iran to make concessions on its nuclear program, but Iranian officials have maintained that Washington must first honor previous understandings.

A separate Iranian proposal circulated through Qatar calls for a short trust-building period under which restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be eased while the United States took steps concerning its blockade and economic restrictions.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Araghchi had received a US response through Qatar to a proposed seven-day trust-building plan and was returning to Tehran to review it.

The competing accounts indicate that diplomacy remains active even as the larger political disagreements remain unresolved.

The atmosphere appeared considerably more optimistic in Washington early Monday.

US officials told several news organizations, including Axios, that the discussions had been “positive and constructive” and said Iran had “indicated they are flexible on the nuclear issues.”

Officials also indicated that Trump could be willing to ease some sanctions and release frozen Iranian funds in exchange for verifiable Iranian steps to scale back its nuclear activities.

Hours later, however, Trump publicly denied that he had offered such concessions.

“Contrary to Fake News reports, I have offered NOTHING to Iran, nor am I having discussions with them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social while Qatari officials were still meeting administration officials in Washington.