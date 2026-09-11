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WATCH: Netanyahu issues Rosh Hashana message at Western Wall

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Ahead of Rosh Hashana, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran is working to rebuild its nuclear program and vowed Iran will never obtain nuclear weapons under his leadership.

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