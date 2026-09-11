WATCH: Netanyahu issues Rosh Hashana message at Western Wall September 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-issues-rosh-hashana-message-at-western-wall/ Email Print Ahead of Rosh Hashana, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran is working to rebuild its nuclear program and vowed Iran will never obtain nuclear weapons under his leadership. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-11-01-32-12.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-11-01-28-18.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuIranRosh HashanaWestern Wall