Iran resumes ballistic missile production as activity detected at Pickaxe nuclear site

Renewed production is occurring despite heavy attacks on Iran’s missile sites and industrial facilities during the initial phase of the war.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran has resumed producing ballistic missiles at underground facilities while satellite imagery has detected construction activity at its fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site, developments that come after attacks damaged Iranian missile and industrial facilities during the initial phase of the war.

Iran is assembling both liquid- and solid-propellant ballistic missiles using components it had stockpiled, U.S. and Middle Eastern officials familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Liquid-propellant missiles must be fueled shortly before they are launched, while solid-propellant missiles can be stored in a ready-to-fire condition.

The renewed production is occurring despite heavy attacks on Iran’s missile sites and industrial facilities during the initial phase of the war.

The U.S. and Israel had cited damage to Iran’s missile capabilities as a major achievement of the conflict.

Separately, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed Thursday that satellite imagery showed construction activity at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility.

CNN reported Wednesday that activity was taking place at the fortified underground site, located just south of Iran’s Natanz uranium-enrichment plant. Grossi said the IAEA has not yet inspected the facility.

Analysts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies cited in the CNN report said the nature of the work appeared to have changed.

The activity “has shifted from active excavation toward probably internal construction and continued exterior reinforcement,” the analysts said.

President Donald Trump responded to the reports of construction at Pickaxe Mountain by renewing his warning to Iran during a speech at the midterm Republican convention.

“We notice there’s a little activity at ‌Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard,” Trump said.

The reported missile production and activity at Pickaxe Mountain involve separate parts of Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

While officials said ballistic missile assembly has resumed using previously stockpiled components and underground facilities, the purpose of the construction detected at Pickaxe Mountain was not specified.

The IAEA has not inspected the underground Pickaxe Mountain facility, according to Grossi.