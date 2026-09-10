Slovenia bucks Europe’s anti-Israel trend as Jewish state opens first embassy in Ljubljana

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar meets with Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer in Ljubljana on Sept. 9, 2026, during Saar’s visit to inaugurate Israel’s first embassy in Slovenia. (X Screenshot)

Slovenia’s new administration is reversing course, moving to roll back its predecessor’s policies and rebuild closer diplomatic, economic, and political cooperation with Israel.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Israel has opened its first embassy in Slovenia, deepening ties with the Alpine EU member as a growing number of European governments turn against the Jewish state and push for increasingly hostile diplomatic measures.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar travelled to Ljubljana, the Slovenian capital, on Wednesday to inaugurate the country’s first-ever Israeli embassy, calling the opening a “historic day” and praising Slovenia for its friendship and growing ties with Israel.

“Slovenia … has stood with Israel and continues to stand with Israel when it matters,” the top Israeli diplomat said alongside Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer during his first official visit to the country.

“Israel remembers its friends. As you have stood with us, we will stand with you,” Saar continued.

Previously, Israel’s embassy in Vienna handled the country’s diplomatic affairs with neighboring Slovenia, but the new mission in Ljubljana will give Jerusalem a direct diplomatic presence in the country for the first time.

Kajzer praised the embassy opening as an important step toward closer ties, saying Slovenia and Israel now have a chance to build a stronger partnership—a major shift from Slovenia’s previous center-left government, which was one of Europe’s strongest critics of Israel over the Gaza war, even accusing Jerusalem of “genocide.”

“We want today’s opening to mark the beginning of a period of greater dialogue, stronger cooperation, and, above all, more tangible results for the benefit of our people,” the top Slovenian diplomat said in a statement.

The opening comes just a day after the United Kingdom banned trade with Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, with Canada, France, and other European countries backing similar measures as part of a growing boycott campaign against the Jewish state.

In a move contrary to the broader anti-Israel trend in Europe, Slovenia has rejected calls to impose a trade ban on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, drawing praise from Israeli officials and Jewish leaders for resisting efforts to further isolate the country.

Under right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who returned to office for a fourth term earlier this year, Slovenia is moving to improve relations with Israel, repair strained ties, and expand political and economic cooperation.

For years, Slovenia’s center-left government under former Prime Minister Robert Golob took a strongly critical stance toward Israel, making it one of the Jewish state’s harshest critics in Europe and further straining bilateral ties.

Golob’s administration had recognized a Palestinian state, banned imports from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, imposed an arms embargo, and barred senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from entering the country.

Now, Slovenia’s new administration is reversing course, moving to roll back its predecessor’s policies and rebuild closer diplomatic, economic, and political cooperation with Israel.

During Saar’s diplomatic visit to Ljubljana, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement covering education, science, culture, and sports, while also agreeing to strengthen ties in other areas of mutual interest.